Report: 27-year-old agrees Nottingham Forest exit to join promotion-chasing side elsewhere

Chema Rodriguez has made just eight Championship appearances for Sabri Lamouchi's Forest but he is reportedly heading to La Liga-chasing UD Almeria.

Chema Rodriguez is on his way out of Nottingham Forest already with AS reporting that the summer signing has agreed to return to Spain with money-spinning UD Almeria.

On transfer deadline day in August, the two-time European champions snapped up one of the most underrated centre-backs in La Liga. And, according to BeIN Sports, they paid just £1 million for the privilege.

But the writing was on the wall from word go for Chema at the City Ground. In Joe Worrall, Michael Dawson, Tobias Figuieredo and even Jack Robinson, Forest were not short of options in central defence and it always looked likely that a former Levante stopper would struggle for game-time in the Championship.

 

And so it has transpired.

The former Atletico Madrid youngster has made just eight league appearances under Sabri Lamouchi and, even though he has featured in each of their last five matches, Chema is reportedly on the verge of bringing an end to his short-lived spell in the East Midlands.

Almeria have agreed a deal to sign a second Nottingham Forest player in the space of 12 months, having splashed out £8 million on England youth star Arvin Appiah over the summer.

An ambitious, second tier outfit bankrolled by an adviser to the Saudi Arabian Royal family, Almeria are well placed to seal a return to La Liga this season with Chema set to swap one promotion chasing side for another.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

