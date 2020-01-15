Quick links

Director promises not to sell reported Wolves and Leicester target for £34m

Danny Owen
Nuno Espirito Santo the manager
Premier League trio Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leicester City and Brighton and Hove Albion are all reportedly keen on Red Bull Salzburg's Hwang Hee Chan.

Hwang Hee-chan of Red Bull Salzburg celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Europa League group I match between FC Salzburg and Vitoria Guimaraes at Red Bull Arena on November 23,...

Leicester City and Brighton have joined the race to sign Red Bull Salzburg forward Hwang Hee-Chan, according to the Mail, although a deal this month will be easier said than done.

After losing Erling Braut Haaland to Dortmund and Takumi Minamino to Liverpool, it is no surprise that the Austrian champions want to keep hold of the one remaining member of their thrilling front three.

 

Interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers is well documented, with both Leicester and Brighton being added today to the list of suitors keen to bring the South Korean international to the Premier League.

But Salzburg could hardly have made it clearer that they have no interest in cashing in on a forward who has produced nine goals and 14 assists in 2019/20.

“Hwang is not for sale in this transfer period,' sporting director Christoph Freund told Salzburger Nachrichten. “We won't let him go for £34m either. We won't be negotiating with any club.”

South Korea's forward Hwang Hee-chan plays the ball during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group F football match between South Korea and Mexico at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-On-Don on June 23,...

Leicester, Brighton and Wolves, then, will have to either wait until the summer or look elsewhere if they are determined to sign a creative, hard-working forward before the transfer window slams shut at the end of January.

Wolves are under pressure to replace Patrick Cutrone at Molineux, while Brighton’s pretty passing football has been undermined by a lack of killer instinct in front of goal.

Hee-chan Hwang of RB Salzburg looks on during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and RB Salzburg at Anfield on October 2, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

