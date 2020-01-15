Director promises not to sell reported Wolves and Leicester target for £34m

Premier League trio Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leicester City and Brighton and Hove Albion are all reportedly keen on Red Bull Salzburg's Hwang Hee Chan.

After losing Erling Braut Haaland to Dortmund and Takumi Minamino to Liverpool, it is no surprise that the Austrian champions want to keep hold of the one remaining member of their thrilling front three.

Interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers is well documented, with both Leicester and Brighton being added today to the list of suitors keen to bring the South Korean international to the Premier League.

But Salzburg could hardly have made it clearer that they have no interest in cashing in on a forward who has produced nine goals and 14 assists in 2019/20.

“Hwang is not for sale in this transfer period,' sporting director Christoph Freund told Salzburger Nachrichten. “We won't let him go for £34m either. We won't be negotiating with any club.”

Leicester, Brighton and Wolves, then, will have to either wait until the summer or look elsewhere if they are determined to sign a creative, hard-working forward before the transfer window slams shut at the end of January.

Wolves are under pressure to replace Patrick Cutrone at Molineux, while Brighton’s pretty passing football has been undermined by a lack of killer instinct in front of goal.