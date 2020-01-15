Brighton reportedly want two players from one club; £12.8m striker a target

Reims duo Hassane Kamara and Boulaye Dia are being tipped to swap Ligue 1 for the Premier League with Brighton and Hove Albion interested.

Brighton and Hove Albion are keen to bring Reims striker Boulaye Dia to the South Coast this month, according to Le10 Sport, with Marseille baulking at his £12.8 million price-tag.

It is difficult to figure out how to judge the 2019/20 season at The Amex. Under Graham Potter, Brighton have played some of the prettiest football in the Premier League at times, thrashing Tottenham, stunning Arsenal and giving bitter rivals Crystal Palace a lesson at Selhurst Park.

But, despite the exceptional form of Aaron Mooy, Neal Maupay and co, the Seagulls are hovering just three points above the relegation zone as it stands.

Yet there is a feeling that, should Brighton bring in another striker during the January transfer window, Potter’s side should move away from the bottom three fairly quickly.

Whether Dia is the man to secure their survival, however, is anyone’s guess. The 23-year-old has scored just five times in 17 Ligue 1 games and looks a risk at £12.8 million; especially given that so many of Brighton’s biggest signings have flopped in England.

Interestingly, Marseille are also interested with sporting director Andoni Zubizareta, the man credited with putting together Barcelona’s treble-winning side of 2015, a big fan. But, with Financial Fair Play sanctions hanging over their head, Dia is simply too expensive as it stands.

The highly-rated forward is actually the second Reims star to be linked with Brighton this week with left-back Hassane Kamara also in their sights (FootMercato).