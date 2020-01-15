Quick links

Brighton reportedly want two players from one club; £12.8m striker a target

Danny Owen
Graham Potter, Manager of Brighton and Hove Albion reacts during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park on January 11, 2020 in Liverpool,...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reims duo Hassane Kamara and Boulaye Dia are being tipped to swap Ligue 1 for the Premier League with Brighton and Hove Albion interested.

NIMES, FRANCE - January 11: Boulaye Dia #11 of Reims in action during the Nimes Olympique V Stade de Reims, French Ligue 1, regular season match at Stade des Costieres on January11th 2020,...

Brighton and Hove Albion are keen to bring Reims striker Boulaye Dia to the South Coast this month, according to Le10 Sport, with Marseille baulking at his £12.8 million price-tag.

It is difficult to figure out how to judge the 2019/20 season at The Amex. Under Graham Potter, Brighton have played some of the prettiest football in the Premier League at times, thrashing Tottenham, stunning Arsenal and giving bitter rivals Crystal Palace a lesson at Selhurst Park.

But, despite the exceptional form of Aaron Mooy, Neal Maupay and co, the Seagulls are hovering just three points above the relegation zone as it stands.

 

Yet there is a feeling that, should Brighton bring in another striker during the January transfer window, Potter’s side should move away from the bottom three fairly quickly.

Whether Dia is the man to secure their survival, however, is anyone’s guess. The 23-year-old has scored just five times in 17 Ligue 1 games and looks a risk at £12.8 million; especially given that so many of Brighton’s biggest signings have flopped in England.

NIMES, FRANCE - January 11: Boulaye Dia #11 of Reims during the Nimes Olympique V Stade de Reims, French Ligue 1, regular season match at Stade des Costieres on January11th 2020, Nimes,...

Interestingly, Marseille are also interested with sporting director Andoni Zubizareta, the man credited with putting together Barcelona’s treble-winning side of 2015, a big fan. But, with Financial Fair Play sanctions hanging over their head, Dia is simply too expensive as it stands.

The highly-rated forward is actually the second Reims star to be linked with Brighton this week with left-back Hassane Kamara also in their sights (FootMercato).

NIMES, FRANCE - January 11: Hassane Kamara #13 of Reims in action during the Nimes Olympique V Stade de Reims, French Ligue 1, regular season match at Stade des Costieres on January11th...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

