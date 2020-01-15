Quick links

Conor Shaughnessy says leaving Leeds on loan for Burton is step forward for him

Conor Shaughnessy left Leeds for Burton on loan.

Leeds United's forgotten man Conor Shaughnessy clinched his latest loan deal this week.

The versatile Irish footballer sealed a loan deal until the end of the season at Burton Albion.

This follows a spell on loan at Hearts, and earlier in the season with Mansfield Town in League Two.

 

Now he will get his first taste of League One football.

Shaughnessy told Burton's website he views the move as a step forward.

He said: "I am delighted to finally be here. It has been in the pipeline for a while.

"I had good chat with manager a few weeks ago.

"I was really happy at Mansfield, played games, it was what I wanted, now this is positive step forward for me in my career.

"I have been playing a lot in a central midfield role, holding midfield, or at centre half as well.

"I like to play good football and pass the ball, give everything for the cause."

Shaughnessy enjoyed a remarkable rise in 2017 after being signed from Reading's under-23 side for Leeds and manager at the time Thomas Christiansen took an instant liking to him.

He quickly earned a contract extension, which in hindsight turned out to be an error for Leeds.

Current boss Marcelo Bielsa did not feel the same way as Christiansen about him, and he has played only one game under the Argentine, in September 2018, in which he was substituted at half-time.

It is unlikely Shaughnessy has a future at Leeds, so this is another chance for the 22-year-old to try and earn a permanent deal elsewhere.

Last night he came off the bench in the second half to help Burton to a FA Cup win at home to MK Dons. 

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

