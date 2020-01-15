Quick links

'Class above', 'Wow': Some fans react to Aston Villa loanee's latest performance

Olly Dawes
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa loanee Callum O'Hare impressed for Coventry City last night.

Callum O’hare of Coventry City runs with the ball during the Sky Bet League One match between Coventry City and Tranmere Rovers at St Andrews Trillion Trophy's Stadium on October 13, 2019...

Coventry City are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup after beating Bristol Rovers 3-0 at St Andrews on Tuesday night.

The Sky Blues drew the first game with their League One rivals 2-2 earlier this month, but coasted to victory at their temporary 'home' ground.

Callum O'Hare stole the show, threading through a superb pass for Maxime Biamou to open the scoring, before repeating the trick to set up Josh Pask's goal.

 

Liam Walsh teed up Biamou to make it 3-0, and book Coventry's passage into the fourth round of the competition – and an intriguing tie awaits.

Coventry will be at 'home' to Birmingham City, the team whose stadium they are sharing this season, in a quite bizarre turn of events.

Aston Villa loanee O'Hare would love to dump the Blues out of the competition, and his excellent performance last night turned heads.

Callum O'Hare of Coventry City applauds fans after the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Watford and Coventry City at Vicarage Road on August 27, 2019 in Watford, England.

The 21-year-old only had to play 60 minutes to pick up two assists, and just as Villa struggle in midfield, O'Hare is showing what a talent he can be.

Coventry fans have been taking to Twitter to comment on O'Hare's performance, branding him 'a class above' and even better than Jack Grealish, with others calling his display 'immense' and just 'wow'.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

