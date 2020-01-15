'Class above', 'Wow': Some fans react to Aston Villa loanee's latest performance

Aston Villa loanee Callum O'Hare impressed for Coventry City last night.

Coventry City are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup after beating Bristol Rovers 3-0 at St Andrews on Tuesday night.

The Sky Blues drew the first game with their League One rivals 2-2 earlier this month, but coasted to victory at their temporary 'home' ground.

Callum O'Hare stole the show, threading through a superb pass for Maxime Biamou to open the scoring, before repeating the trick to set up Josh Pask's goal.

Liam Walsh teed up Biamou to make it 3-0, and book Coventry's passage into the fourth round of the competition – and an intriguing tie awaits.

Coventry will be at 'home' to Birmingham City, the team whose stadium they are sharing this season, in a quite bizarre turn of events.

Aston Villa loanee O'Hare would love to dump the Blues out of the competition, and his excellent performance last night turned heads.

The 21-year-old only had to play 60 minutes to pick up two assists, and just as Villa struggle in midfield, O'Hare is showing what a talent he can be.

Coventry fans have been taking to Twitter to comment on O'Hare's performance, branding him 'a class above' and even better than Jack Grealish, with others calling his display 'immense' and just 'wow'.

I may of been wrong about O’hare he’s quite good actually — edward torode (@edwardtorode) January 15, 2020

O’hare and Walsh were immense in the middle today as were Allen and Kelly. Couldn’t really fault anyone today tbf — Jordan (@Jordan24M) January 14, 2020

Love to see it O’Hare has been class — Jordan Fensome (@fensome_jordan) January 14, 2020

O'Hare what a player — Pam Johnson (@PattieJohnston) January 14, 2020

Callum O’Hare has to start. Offers a lot more than Shipley for me. Shipley’s numbers are from being fed in well. #pusb — ST4RMZ (@dan_danstar24) January 14, 2020

Callum O’hare, class above #PUSB — Colum nugent (@nugey_4) January 14, 2020

Callum O'hare — Sam (@frosty_ccfc94) January 14, 2020

Callum O’Hare > Jack Grealish



Don’t @ me — Danny Mannion (@Mannion93) January 14, 2020