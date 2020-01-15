'What a time to be alive': Some Celtic fans react to club tweet on 24-year-old

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has seldom utilised Jack Hendry in the Hoops first team this season.

Celtic Reserves claimed a 1-0 victory over Chelsea Under-23s on Wednesday afternoon, with Scott Robertson netting the winner for the Hoops.

The Bhoys travelled down to London for a closed-doors friendly against the Blues, with several strong academy players in the Parkhead side's line-up.

Celtic wonderkid Karamoko Dembele was in the XI, as were the likes of Jonathan Afolabi, Luca Connell and Barry Coffey, while out-of-favour senior player Jack Hendry was also handed a start.

Tommy McIntyre's charges dominated for much of the game and, despite being kept at bay until past the hour, Robertson finally broke the deadlock with a driving run forward before slotting into the far corner of Chelsea's net.

Not long before Robertson's goal, Hendry made an impressive contribution which the Celtic Academy Twitter feed shared, catching numerous Celtic fans unaware:

65' - A brilliant sliding tackle from Jack Hendry prevents a dangerous attack from the Blues.



Chelsea 0⃣-0⃣ Celtic — Celtic FC Academy (@CelticFCAcademy) January 15, 2020

Given how Hendry's stock amongst the Parkhead faithful is not exactly the highest at present, some supporters couldn't help but have a laugh at the update:

Never thought I'd see brilliant and Jack Hendry in the same sentence — Sean McGeady (@Seanm1967) January 15, 2020

He probably tripped. — Ryan (@rdk7) January 15, 2020

What a time to be alive — Tony Dickson Bolingoli (@dickieboy8) January 15, 2020

Chelsea might sign him ‍♂️ — stevie (@kegracelt) January 15, 2020

Never happened — Bobby Anderson (@8obbyanderson) January 15, 2020

He still here? I thought he'd been sold or gone out on loan. — Brian (@brian2208) January 15, 2020

Jack Hendry to Chelsea for £45M easy — Dean Robertson (@thedeanoshow) January 15, 2020

Jack Hendry Ballon D’or https://t.co/26pZulqZfu — Pedro (@peter_w67) 15 January 2020

Hendry - who has been linked with a loan move to Blackpool and Lincoln City - has slipped down the pecking order at Celtic this season, with the centre-back behind the likes of Christopher Jullien, Kristoffer Ajer and Jozo Simunovic in Neil Lennon's considerations.

Indeed, the 24-year-old has made just one competitive appearance for Celtic since Neil Lennon retook the Bhoys' reins on a permanent basis - a mere 11-minute cameo during the Scottish League Cup victory over Partick Thistle back in September.