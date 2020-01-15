Quick links

'What a time to be alive': Some Celtic fans react to club tweet on 24-year-old

Jack Hendry of Celtic arrives at the stadium prior to the Betfred Scottish League Cup Semi Final between Heart of Midlothian FC and Celtic FC on October 28, 2018 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Celtic manager Neil Lennon has seldom utilised Jack Hendry in the Hoops first team this season.

Celtic Reserves claimed a 1-0 victory over Chelsea Under-23s on Wednesday afternoon, with Scott Robertson netting the winner for the Hoops.

The Bhoys travelled down to London for a closed-doors friendly against the Blues, with several strong academy players in the Parkhead side's line-up.

Celtic wonderkid Karamoko Dembele was in the XI, as were the likes of Jonathan Afolabi, Luca Connell and Barry Coffey, while out-of-favour senior player Jack Hendry was also handed a start.

Tommy McIntyre's charges dominated for much of the game and, despite being kept at bay until past the hour, Robertson finally broke the deadlock with a driving run forward before slotting into the far corner of Chelsea's net.

Not long before Robertson's goal, Hendry made an impressive contribution which the Celtic Academy Twitter feed shared, catching numerous Celtic fans unaware:

Given how Hendry's stock amongst the Parkhead faithful is not exactly the highest at present, some supporters couldn't help but have a laugh at the update:

Hendry - who has been linked with a loan move to Blackpool and Lincoln City - has slipped down the pecking order at Celtic this season, with the centre-back behind the likes of Christopher Jullien, Kristoffer Ajer and Jozo Simunovic in Neil Lennon's considerations.

Indeed, the 24-year-old has made just one competitive appearance for Celtic since Neil Lennon retook the Bhoys' reins on a permanent basis - a mere 11-minute cameo during the Scottish League Cup victory over Partick Thistle back in September.

Jack Hendry (D) of Celtic shoots the ball during the UEFA Champions League, Qualifying Third Round 2nd Leg match between AEK Athens and Celtic, at OAKA stadium, on August 14, 2018 in...

