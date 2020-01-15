Quick links

Celtic can reportedly sign target for free, after failing with £3m bid

Danny Owen
Celtic FC head coach Neil Lennon celebrates the victory with fans after the UEFA Europa League group E match between SS Lazio and Celtic FC at Stadio Olimpico on November 7, 2019 in Rome,...
Fabricio Bruno is a free agent after Cruzeiro saw his contract terminated - could the Brazilian defender join Neil Lennon's Scottish Premiership champions?

Fabricio Bruno #34 and Bruno Rodrigo #4 of Cruzeiro and Felipe Vizeu #47 of Flamengo battle for the ball during a match between Cruzeiro and Flamengo as part of Brasileirao Series A 2016...

Celtic target Fabricio Bruno is now a free agent after having his contract at Cruzeiro terminated, as reported by Super Esportes.

A rather unseemly situation which has dominated headlines in Brazilian football has finally reached its conclusion. According to reports from South America, Bruno had pledged to take legal action against Cruzeiro after a delay in the payment of his wages and image rights.

And, following a debate which has divided Brazil, the combative centre-back now finds himself without a club after his contract with the Serie A outfit was rescinded.

 

So, just four weeks after Cruzeiro turned down a £3 million bid from Celtic (Globo Esporte), Neil Lennon’s side have a golden chance to snap up Bruno for absolutely nothing.

It remains to be seen, however, whether the Scottish Premiership champions have been put off by a high profile legal case. Red Bull Bragantino had agreed a deal to sign Bruno but, according to Super Esportes, they have now backed away due to a dispute which left no one coming out of it smelling like roses.

Fabricio Bruno #25 of Cruzeiro and Patric #2 of Atletico MG battle for the ball during a match between Cruzeiro and Atletico MG as part of Brasileirao Series A 2019 at Mineirao Stadium on...

With Jozo Simunovic stuck on the treatment table and Jack Hendry expected to leave before the end of the month, Celtic are arguably one centre-back short as it stands and Bruno would offer some much-needed competition for Kristoffer Ajer and Christopher Jullien.

Christopher Jullien (L) and Kristoffer Ajer of Celtic celebrate with the trophy following the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in...

