Celtic can reportedly sign target for free, after failing with £3m bid

Fabricio Bruno is a free agent after Cruzeiro saw his contract terminated - could the Brazilian defender join Neil Lennon's Scottish Premiership champions?

Celtic target Fabricio Bruno is now a free agent after having his contract at Cruzeiro terminated, as reported by Super Esportes.

A rather unseemly situation which has dominated headlines in Brazilian football has finally reached its conclusion. According to reports from South America, Bruno had pledged to take legal action against Cruzeiro after a delay in the payment of his wages and image rights.

Subscribe

And, following a debate which has divided Brazil, the combative centre-back now finds himself without a club after his contract with the Serie A outfit was rescinded.

So, just four weeks after Cruzeiro turned down a £3 million bid from Celtic (Globo Esporte), Neil Lennon’s side have a golden chance to snap up Bruno for absolutely nothing.

It remains to be seen, however, whether the Scottish Premiership champions have been put off by a high profile legal case. Red Bull Bragantino had agreed a deal to sign Bruno but, according to Super Esportes, they have now backed away due to a dispute which left no one coming out of it smelling like roses.

With Jozo Simunovic stuck on the treatment table and Jack Hendry expected to leave before the end of the month, Celtic are arguably one centre-back short as it stands and Bruno would offer some much-needed competition for Kristoffer Ajer and Christopher Jullien.