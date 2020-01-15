'Where did this come from': Some fans react to arrival of 'hard-working' West Ham player

West Ham United academy prodigy Joe Powell has joined Burton Albion on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 21-year-old is a graduate of the West Ham academy, having made his professional debut for the Hammers last season.

Powell was involved in the League Cup third round meeting with Macclesfield Town, an 8-0 victory in which he provided two assists for Grady Diangana.

The midfielder subsequently spent the latter half of the 2018-19 season on loan at League Two team Northampton Town, scoring two goals in ten appearances.

Powell was a highly rated regular in the Premier League club's Under-23s setup, registering 14 goals and 13 assists in 64 appearances in Premier League 2, plus three appearances in the EFL Trophy last term, scoring twice.

Speaking to the Burton website, he said: "I’m hard working, box-to-box, very good on the ball and I like to create moments in the game that lead to goals. I’m very good on my set pieces and I will give everything for the team."

While Burton will be hoping not to lose attacking midfielder Scott Fraser during the January transfer window, Powell appears to be a ready-made replacement in case of the 24-year-old's departure.

Here is what some of the Brewers faithful made of the announcement:

This is nice, but I hope this doesn’t mean he’s a replacement for Fraser leaving — Cam (@Cam_L99) 14 January 2020

Fraser on his way? — LouisYelland7 (@LYelland_90) 14 January 2020

I guess it’s Goodbye Scott Fraser then — David (@dturner1997) 14 January 2020

Welcome young man.I really hope he’s here to play alongside @ScottFraser_ and not try and replace him. — BrianWatson (@BrianWatson83) 14 January 2020

@ScottFraser_ I guess this is a goodbye then — George Handy (@Ge0rge143) 14 January 2020

Fraser’s gone then — Cam (@Cam_L99) 14 January 2020

Love it !! — Harry (@Harry89282658) 14 January 2020

Where did this come from — Callum Bramwell (@CanardTv) 14 January 2020

Seen him play at Northampton a couple of times last year and impressed. Hard working but decent on the ball and can pick a pass — Ace (@Ace0Ace01) 14 January 2020

Burton are back in League One action on Saturday 25 January when they host Accrington Stanley at the Pirelli Stadium.