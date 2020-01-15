Quick links

West Ham United

Burton Albion

Premier League

League One

'Where did this come from': Some fans react to arrival of 'hard-working' West Ham player

Giuseppe Labellarte
Joe Powell of Northampton Town celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Sky Bet League Two match between Stevenage and Northampton Town at The Lamex Stadium on February 23,...
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United academy prodigy Joe Powell has joined Burton Albion on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Joe Powell of West Ham United in action during the Premier League 2 match between West Ham United and Chelsea at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Dagenham,...

A number of Burton Albion fans have given their thoughts on the news that West Ham United midfielder Joe Powell has joined the Brewers on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 21-year-old is a graduate of the West Ham academy, having made his professional debut for the Hammers last season.

Powell was involved in the League Cup third round meeting with Macclesfield Town, an 8-0 victory in which he provided two assists for Grady Diangana.

 

 

The midfielder subsequently spent the latter half of the 2018-19 season on loan at League Two team Northampton Town, scoring two goals in ten appearances.

Powell was a highly rated regular in the Premier League club's Under-23s setup, registering 14 goals and 13 assists in 64 appearances in Premier League 2, plus three appearances in the EFL Trophy last term, scoring twice.

Speaking to the Burton website, he said: "I’m hard working, box-to-box, very good on the ball and I like to create moments in the game that lead to goals. I’m very good on my set pieces and I will give everything for the team."

Joe Powell (C) of West Ham United celebrates his goal with Nathan Holland (R) during the Leasing.com Trophy match between Exeter City and West Ham United U21's at St James Park on...

While Burton will be hoping not to lose attacking midfielder Scott Fraser during the January transfer window, Powell appears to be a ready-made replacement in case of the 24-year-old's departure.

Here is what some of the Brewers faithful made of the announcement:

Burton are back in League One action on Saturday 25 January when they host Accrington Stanley at the Pirelli Stadium.

August 5th 2017, Pirelli Stadium, Burton upon Trent, England; Sky Bet Championship; Burton Albion versus Cardiff City; General view of the main reception of the Pirelli Stadium

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch