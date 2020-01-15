Quick links

Brands suggests Everton are working on two outgoing deals, including Martinez's £13.5m man

Olly Dawes
Director of Football of Everton FC, Marcel Brands looks on during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Sheffield United at Goodison Park on September 21, 2019 in Liverpool,...
Everton duo Cuco Martina and Oumar Niasse could finally be leaving.

Director of Football of Everton FC, Marcel Brands looks on during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Sheffield United at Goodison Park on September 21, 2019 in Liverpool,...

Everton director of football Marcel Brands has suggested that deals are being worked on to offload Cuco Martina and Oumar Niasse.

On Tuesday night, Everton held their Annual General Meeting, and Brands unsurprisingly spoke at length about the club and their transfer plans.

Brands noted – as reported by Royal Blue Mersey – that goalkeeper Joao Virginia may yet go back out on loan after returning from his spell at Reading, but also suggested that two outgoing deals are being 'worked on'.

 

Defender Martina and striker Niasse were the two players in question, with Everton seemingly in the process of flogging the pair this month.

Striker Niasse has been seen most recently, coming on as a substitute in the 1-1 draw at Manchester United last month, playing just a matter of minutes.

That was the Senegalese attacker's first appearance of the season in the first team, and four years since Roberto Martinez splashed £13.5million on him, Niasse may finally be leaving.

Oumar Niasse of Everton applauds the travelling fans after the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford on December 15, 2019 in Manchester, England.

Meanwhile, Martina was a free signing from Southampton in 2017, as Ronald Koeman decided to reunite with the full back having worked together on the South Coast.

The 30-year-old hasn't featured for Everton since March the 3rd 2018, before splitting last season with loans at Stoke City and Feyenoord.

Curacao international Martina was bizarrely on the bench against Manchester United, but with his contract expiring this summer, he clearly has no future at Goodison Park, and is seemingly following Niasse out of the exit door.

Cuco Martina of Everton before the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford on December 15, 2019 in Manchester, England.

