Boss has reportedly convinced Rangers player to join his side over two others

The Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty has chosen his next loan club, according to The Scottish Sun.

Docherty was said to have interest from a trio of sides after failing to break into Steven Gerrard's Rangers first team.

But it is claimed that the Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson has convinced the 23-year-old to join the Mackems ahead of Charlton Athletic and Millwall.

Docherty excelled at League One level last season, which he spent on loan from Rangers to Shrewsbury Town.

But it was speculated that the 2018 Rangers recruit was holding out for a Championship move this time around.

Sunderland's stature appears have changed his mind, however.

And should a deal go through, Docherty would follow the former Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty to Sunderland this month.

Gerrard has already allowed one midfielder, Andy King, to cut short his loan spell, after declaring his Gers squad too big.

And the Rangers exodus could continue with the winger Jamie Murphy, who is being tipped by The Scottish Sun to join Burton Albion on a temporary basis.

