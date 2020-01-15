Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Boss has reportedly convinced Rangers player to join his side over two others

Aiden Cusick
5th May 2019, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Rangers versus Hibernian; General view of Ibrox Stadium
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has already declared his Ibrox ranks too big.

Greg Docherty of Rangers is seen during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Rangers and Wigan Athletic at Ibrox Stadium on July 29, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty has chosen his next loan club, according to The Scottish Sun.

Docherty was said to have interest from a trio of sides after failing to break into Steven Gerrard's Rangers first team.

Subscribe

But it is claimed that the Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson has convinced the 23-year-old to join the Mackems ahead of Charlton Athletic and Millwall.

 

Docherty excelled at League One level last season, which he spent on loan from Rangers to Shrewsbury Town.

But it was speculated that the 2018 Rangers recruit was holding out for a Championship move this time around.

Sunderland's stature appears have changed his mind, however.

Greg Docherty of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring during the Sky Bet League 1 match between Shrewsbury Town and Oxford United at Greenhous Meadow, Shrewsbury on Monday 22nd April...

And should a deal go through, Docherty would follow the former Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty to Sunderland this month.

Gerrard has already allowed one midfielder, Andy King, to cut short his loan spell, after declaring his Gers squad too big. 

And the Rangers exodus could continue with the winger Jamie Murphy, who is being tipped by The Scottish Sun to join Burton Albion on a temporary basis.

Rangers fans - what can Sunderland expect from Docherty?

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch