Barry Ferguson thinks Rangers trio should leave but has urged one to stay after 'crazy' moment

Jordan Jones has been on the sidelines for the majority of this season but the Rangers winger is now back on the training pitch.

Barry Ferguson thinks Rangers trio, Jamie Murphy, Glenn Middleton and Greg Docherty should leave Rangers this month but he has urged Jordan Jones to stay at the club despite his 'crazy' incident in the Old Firm in September.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard recently shared that there have been no offers on the table for Jones, with a host of English Championship clubs keen to take him on board, as reported by The Daily Record.

Subscribe

In September, Jones was sent off for a horror tackle on Celtic's Moritz Bauer, and that incident came at a cost because it resulted in him being out of action for several months.

Speaking to PLZ Soccer, former Rangers midfielder, Ferguson, was asked whether Murphy, Middleton and Docherty need to leave in order for Gerrard to free up the wages and bring in some players of his own.

“I think Gerrard made it clear three or four weeks before the window opened that these players don't have a future and they need to go and start playing football," Ferguson told PLZ Soccer.

“And I do think if these players [who are on the fringes/not playing much] do go it'll free up wages to maybe go and get somebody, whether it's a loan, but I think the best time to always strengthen is when you are on top and it adds a lot of confidence.

“Yes, he's [Jones] a player I have always liked at Kilmarnock when he came in his Rangers career didn't get off to the best of starts and obviously that crazy challenge against Celtic, But hopefully, he has gone away and thought long and hard about it. I think there have been Steven Gerrard talks about it and he fancies him as a player, so now it's up to him to go and challenge to try and get into that starting XI.”

That incident in the Old Firm has no doubt pegged Jones back and he will be extra keen to make up for lost time and prove his worth to his manager.

During this second half of the campaign, he could be like a new signing for Gerrard and someone who can provide that extra bite on the flanks.

As for the other trio mentioned, it does seem as though they will be heading for the Ibrox exit door this month, with Murphy being tipped to make a switch to League One, Burton Albion, according to The Daily Record.