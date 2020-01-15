Where is Amazon's Lord of the Rings filmed? New TV series shares filming location with The Meg

Amazon Prime's Lord of the Rings series has just got another step closer.

When it was first announced in 2017 that Amazon would be creating a TV show based on the acclaimed Lord of the Rings novels, there was a lot of trepidation, to say the least.

Not only are J.R.R. Tolkien's books regarded as some of the best fantasy novels ever made but the Peter Jackson-directed trilogy that release between 2001 and 2003 is seen by many as cinematic perfection.

Given that the film trilogy is less than 20 years old, re-telling the story of The Lord of the Rings in TV form so soon seemed a bit premature.

However, since the show was first announced new details have slowly been emerging about specifics of the show and it could well be one to keep an eye on.

The Lord of the Rings on Prime: What we know so far

Rather than simply re-telling the story of The Lord of the Rings that we all know, focusing on Frodo and his journey to Mordor with the One Ring, Amazon's TV series seems to be going in a new and fascinating direction.

That's because the show is believed to set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, 3,000 years before the events in the Lord of the Rings films or books.

The Second Age of Middle-earth itself lasted for 3,441 years and ended with the defeat of Sauron at the hands of Isildur, which we see in the prologue of The Fellowship of the Ring.

It is untouched territory as far as film and TV is concerned which could mean we're in for a whole new story set in Middle-earth which is an exciting prospect to say the least.

Where is Amazon's Lord of the Rings filmed?

While Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV series may differ in its time period, the setting and filming location has not changed with Middle-earth's spiritual home of New Zealand hosting the TV show while filming.

However, while Peter Jackson's film trilogy was based in the New Zealand capital of Wellington, Amazon's series will be based in and around the city of Aukland due to the fact that James Cameron's Avatar sequels are being filmed in Wellington.

According to New Zeland website Stuff, it is believed that Aukland's Kemeu Film Studios will host Amazon's Lord of the Rings series and will serve as a base when the show's filming undoubtedly moves out into the New Zealand countryside.

It is also rumoured that several locations around the city of Aukland have been selected for filming but the exact locations have not been revealed.

As well as hosting Amazon's Lord of the Rings, Aukland's most famous film to date the Jason Statham-starring The Meg.

First members of the cast have been revealed!

Over the past few months, Amazon have been slowly drip-feeding information to fans, including the setting, and have now revealed the show's main cast in full.

While we don't know the roles each actor will play, the cast certainly features some eyebrow-raising names:

Robert Aramayo

Owain Arthur

Nazanin Boniadi

Tom Budge

Morfydd Clark

Ismael Cruz Córdova

Ema Horvath

Markella Kavenagh

Joseph Mawle

Tyroe Muhafidin

Sophia Nomvete

Megan Richards

Dylan Smith

Charlie Vickers

Daniel Weyman

Filming on the series is set to start in February 2020 with a 2021 release date looking most likely at the time of writing although nothing has been confirmed.