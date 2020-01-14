Quick links

Young talent linked with Leeds move offers clue that transfer is close

General views of Elland Road
Leeds United are said to be targeting three new additions in January.

Elia Caprile of Italy U18

The Chievo Verona goalkeeper Elia Caprile is already following Leeds United - as well as the Whites shot-stoppers Kiko Casilla and Illan Meslier - on Instagram.

According to The Yorkshire Evening Post, Caprile was present at Elland Road as Leeds lost 2-0 to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday and is close to securing a move.

 

And the teenager has offered another clue that his transfer is close, through his online activity.

Should Caprile arrive at Leeds this month, he is likely to join the club's Under-23 set-up initially.

But with Kamil Miazek and Will Huffer for company, the Italian won't walk straight into Carlos Corberan's successful side.

According to The Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are also looking to sign a new centre-forward and winger, as well as a goalkeeper, in the January transfer window.

The Whites had Eddie Nketiah and Jack Clarke recalled at the start of the month, and have had Che Adams and Ian Poveda touted as possible replacements.

Che Adams of Southampton

Leeds fans - which players would you like the Whites to sign ahead of the deadline?

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

