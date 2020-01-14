Young talent linked with Leeds move offers clue that transfer is close

Leeds United are said to be targeting three new additions in January.

The Chievo Verona goalkeeper Elia Caprile is already following Leeds United - as well as the Whites shot-stoppers Kiko Casilla and Illan Meslier - on Instagram.

According to The Yorkshire Evening Post, Caprile was present at Elland Road as Leeds lost 2-0 to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday and is close to securing a move.

And the teenager has offered another clue that his transfer is close, through his online activity.

Should Caprile arrive at Leeds this month, he is likely to join the club's Under-23 set-up initially.

But with Kamil Miazek and Will Huffer for company, the Italian won't walk straight into Carlos Corberan's successful side.

Leeds-linked Elia Caprile is already following Whites and two of their goalkeepers on Instagram. #lufc pic.twitter.com/1oRPJeAS2s — Footballer Instagram Stories (@BallerStories) January 14, 2020

According to The Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are also looking to sign a new centre-forward and winger, as well as a goalkeeper, in the January transfer window.

The Whites had Eddie Nketiah and Jack Clarke recalled at the start of the month, and have had Che Adams and Ian Poveda touted as possible replacements.

Leeds fans - which players would you like the Whites to sign ahead of the deadline?