'Yes, yes, yes': Some Villa fans are so excited about transfer rumour they've heard

John Verrall
Jose Callejon of SSC Napoli in action during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio San Paolo on October 1, 2017 in Naples, Italy.
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa are thought to be keen on Napoli duo Fernando Llorente and Jose Callejon, as Dean Smith looks to improve his side's attack.

Fernando Llorente of Tottenham Hotspur controls the ball during the training session of Tottenham Hotspur at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on May 31, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.

Aston Villa fans are excited by rumours that they could make a double swoop for both Jose Callejon and Fernando Llorente.

Villa are thought to be in the market for attackers, after Wesley was ruled out for the campaign.

 

Napoli duo Callejon and Llorente are now the latest names to be said to be on Villa’s radar by Arenapoli.

And Villa fans feel that the double signing could make a real difference to them over the remainder of the campaign.

Callejon’s potential signing could be particularly exciting for Villa, as the Spaniard is a major threat.

Callejon possesses a lightening pace, and his direct running could cause Premier League defences problems.

Jose Callejon of SSC Napoli in action during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio San Paolo on October 1, 2017 in Naples, Italy.

Llorente, meanwhile, has proven at both Swansea City and Tottenham that he is capable of scoring goals in England.

Villa badly need an injection of quality up-front, and Llorente could offer them that, as they battle against the drop.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

