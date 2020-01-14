'Yes, yes, yes': Some Villa fans are so excited about transfer rumour they've heard

Aston Villa are thought to be keen on Napoli duo Fernando Llorente and Jose Callejon, as Dean Smith looks to improve his side's attack.

Aston Villa fans are excited by rumours that they could make a double swoop for both Jose Callejon and Fernando Llorente.

Villa are thought to be in the market for attackers, after Wesley was ruled out for the campaign.

Napoli duo Callejon and Llorente are now the latest names to be said to be on Villa’s radar by Arenapoli.

And Villa fans feel that the double signing could make a real difference to them over the remainder of the campaign.

Callejon’s potential signing could be particularly exciting for Villa, as the Spaniard is a major threat.

Callejon possesses a lightening pace, and his direct running could cause Premier League defences problems.

Llorente, meanwhile, has proven at both Swansea City and Tottenham that he is capable of scoring goals in England.

Villa badly need an injection of quality up-front, and Llorente could offer them that, as they battle against the drop.