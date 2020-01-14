Why is Sony skipping E3 2020? PlayStation 5 won't be at the show with Xbox Series X!

Sony has explained why they're skipping E3 2020 despite everyone having anticipated seeing the PlayStation 5 with the Xbox Series X.

E3 2019 was a semi-decent affair despite the shocking absence of Sony and the PS4, but many people were ultimately okay with the firm's decision to omit themselves due to being certain they'd be back regularly the following year with the PS5. Unfortunately, that won't be the case as Sony has now announced that they're skipping E3 2020 due to not feeling its "vision".

Sony is geared up for a huge year with the arrival of much-anticipated PlayStation 4 exclusives such as The Last Of Us Part 2 and Ghost Of Tsushima, as well as because their next-gen console is set to battle Microsoft's Xbox Series X during the Holidays.

Yet, despite how the gaming industry's biggest expo was believed to have significantly aided with the launch of the PS4 back in 2013, the PlayStation 5 won't be revealed at E3 2020 nor will Sony be present.

Why is Sony skipping E3 2020?

Sony won't be at E3 2020 with the PlayStation 5 because they do not feel the show's "vision" is right for their goals.

A Sony Interactive Entertainment spokesman has provided the following explanation as to why the firm is not going to be present at E3 2020 with the PS5 (via gamesindustry.biz):

"We have great respect for the ESA as an organization, but we do not feel the vision of E3 2020 is the right venue for what we are focused on this year."

The Sony spokesman continues to say, "We will build upon our global events strategy in 2020 by participating in hundreds of consumer events across the globe. Our focus is on making sure fans feel part of the PlayStation family and have access to play their favorite content.

"We have a fantastic line up of titles coming to PlayStation 4, and with the upcoming launch of PlayStation 5, we are truly looking forward to a year of celebration with our fans."

In response to the disappointing news that the PlayStation 5 and Sony won't be at E3 2020, an ESA spokesman has told gamesindustry.biz that "E3 is a signature event celebrating the video game industry and showcasing the people, brands, and innovations redefining entertainment loved by billions of people around the world.

"E3 2020 will be an exciting, high-energy show featuring new experiences, partners, exhibitor spaces, activations, and programming that will entertain new and veteran attendees alike. Exhibitor interest in our new activations is gaining the attention of brands that view E3 as a key opportunity to connect with video game fans worldwide.”

In another bit of news following Sony's decision to omit themselves from the event, Microsoft's Phil Spencer has told fans on Twitter that their showing is being worked on with the Xbox Series X highly likely to be the focus.

Our team is hard at work on E3, we look forward to sharing with all who love to play what's ahead for us. Our artform has consistently been propelled by the cross-section of creativity and technical progress. 2020 is a milestone year in that journey for Team Xbox. #XboxE3 #E32020 — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) January 14, 2020

"Sony doesn't need E3, but E3 needs Sony"

Following the news that Sony will not be present at E3 2020 despite the later launch of the PS5, a lot of gamers have provided mixed reactions.

Some outlets such as Gamespot believe it's smart of Sony to skip E3 again, whereas the more sentimental are upset about a gaming tradition being killed.

The absence of Sony won't break the PlayStation 5 as they will have plenty more opportunities throughout the year to market it with the sole focus being on them, but it's still a shame for PS loyalists who still tune into the yearly expo.

Below are just a few of the reactions provided online:

Sony doesn’t need E3, but gamers need Sony at E3. It’s just not the same show without them. It’s as simple as that! #Ps5 #E32020 — FONZ (@JFonzerrelli) January 14, 2020

Unfortunately we won’t see flute guy for the 2nd year in a row #PS4 #E32020 pic.twitter.com/7U43FmlZoz — 天の川 #re;surrectionofthebullshitgang (@ReallyMilkkyWay) January 14, 2020

I’ve seen this tweeted & I agree!



I 100% believe #PlayStation5 will be fantastic & have tremendous games but if it is true & they skip #E32020 this strikes me as Sony being a bit arrogant?



Sony might not need E3 but I believe majority of PlayStation fans want them there! — LoftyOddThumbs (@TheOldLoftyOne) January 14, 2020

A console isn't going to fail based on where it's announced. Bold move from Sony but writing PS5 off is silly. Remember, God of War, Bloodborne, Horizon Zero Dawn TLoU..... Vs Gears of War, Crackdown and Forza this last generation....That's what moves the needle #E32020 — Rocketmanluke (@rocketmanluke) January 14, 2020

Completely understand Sony skipping #E32020, why pay millions at a show where you compete for eyes when you can host your own event. The ESA is a joke, they can't even secure a bloody website. That said, a shame we no longer have the marquee event for gamers to get excited about. — GamesNosh (@GamesNosh) January 14, 2020