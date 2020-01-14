What is a drop bear? ITV's Debi Edward finds out the funny way!

If you're in Australia, be careful of the drop bears!

You've heard of Bigfoot and El Chupacabra, but what about the drop bear?

For many of us, there will always be something fascinating and ultimately exciting about tall tales of monsters and creatures of the night.

There are many urban legends which have been reinforced throughout the years. However, some are better known than others. For example, pretty much everybody is aware of the mysterious Loch Ness Monster, but everywhere has their own unique story...

In Australia, there are many surrounding the notorious drop bear.

What is a drop bear?

It's fictional!

The drop bear is sometimes cited in contemporary Australian folklore and is essentially a very vicious and predatory spin on the koala.

If you've ever been to Australia, you may have heard of the drop bear being mentioned, as there are many cautionary stories which have been made up to scare tourists. It's all a bit of fun, of course!

To picture what one is described to look like, just imagine a koala but bigger, with a very menacing expression on its face dropping from the trees ready to ruin your day.

They're said to hide in the trees and wait for people to walk by to drop down on, hence then name. For a taste of the info people may relay about the fictional drop bear, check out the prank video below:

Debi Edward encounters a drop bear!

The latest prank is probably the best yet.

As highlighted by The Telegraph, TV reporter Debi Edward was the latest to fall prey... obviously not to a drop bear, but a prank!

Recently in Australia to cover the heartbreaking bushfire damage on Kangaroo Island - off the coast of South Australia - she visited the wildlife park. While there, she was tricked into thinking she was about to hold a drop bear. As you would, she got dressed up in body armour before holding the creature, which was actually just a friendly koala.

The video is absolutely priceless:

Drop Bear talk invades Twitter

A number of people have taken to Twitter to laugh about the video. Check out some of the best tweets below:

Please stop sharing the drop bear video. We can't let the world in on the joke!!



Nothing makes me prouder to be an Aussie than the perpetuation of the Drop Bear myth — Pirate Ninja (@Hailmo) January 13, 2020

Watch him, he is a "Drop bear" , a rare and aggressive member of the Koala family pic.twitter.com/kB2xioLg4l — N1_Nasty_1 (@1Naasty) January 13, 2020

Ahh the old drop bear story!!! Used this many times. Don’t forget the ‘hoop snake’ as well https://t.co/3zfKzlersx — Scott Guyett (@ScottyGuyett) January 14, 2020

