West Ham miss out on £10.4m goalkeeper

West Ham United boss David Moyes was reportedly hoping to bring Asmir Begovic to the London Stadium.

West Ham United have missed out on one of their reported targets in between the sticks.

Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic had been linked with a loan move to the London Stadium, according to a Sky Sports News from 2 January.

Begovic had been on loan at Qarabag during the first part of the campaign but was understood to want to return to England for the rest of the season, preferably the Premier League.

West Ham, meanwhile, are said to be in the market for a new keeper this month, with Lukasz Fabianski recently returning to the side after injury and question marks over the performances of deputies Roberto and David Martin.

However, a follow-up report in the Daily Star from 4 January claimed that Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe was to block any move which could strengthen the Cherries' relegation rivals.

As it's turned out, Begovic has now sealed a loan switch to Serie A side AC Milan, the 32-year-old coming in after the Rossoneri let Spain goalkeeper Pepe Reina join Aston Villa until the end of the season.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international has enjoyed a fruitful career in English football, with stints at Portsmouth, Stoke City and Chelsea prior to his £10.4million move from Stamford Bridge to the south coast club in 2017.