Quick links

West Bromwich Albion

Championship

'Something special', 'he's on fire': Some West Brom fans have their say on exciting winger

Giuseppe Labellarte
Rayhaan Tulloch of England Under 17
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Bromwich Albion Under-23s claimed a heavy away win in Premier League 2 and the Baggies academy ace Rayhaan Tulloch scored another brace.

Rayhaan Tulloch of England Under 17

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have been commenting on Rayhaan Tulloch's latest impressive performance for the Baggies Under-23s as they hammered Sunderland U23s on Monday night.

West Brom travelled to the North East to take on the Black Cats at Eppleton in the Premier League 2 second division fixture and, from the off, had the hosts under the cosh and took the lead on 26 minutes following a mistake from their goalkeeper.

Anthony Patterson raced off his line an attempt to clear a through-ball before Callum Morton could get there, but his miscued touch saw the ball end up at the feet of Zak Brown, who didn't miss the open goal.

 

 

Tulloch then went on to make it four goals in his last two games by adding to his brace against Reading U23s last time out with a double against Sunderland, both times making the most of the Black Cats defence switching off to punish them with well-taken finishes.

Finn Azaz then completed the rout inside the final 10 minutes for a 4-0 final result.

During and after the game, quite a few West Brom fans on social media were commenting on the performance and result, with Tulloch in particular getting praise:

The West Brom website describes Tulloch as an "exciting winger" who "possesses an impressive ability to beat players and score goals", and made his senior debut for Albion as a substitute against Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of January 2019.

Rayhaan Tulloch of West Bromwich Albion during a West Bromwich Albion training session on June 28, 2019 in West Bromwich, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch