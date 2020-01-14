'Something special', 'he's on fire': Some West Brom fans have their say on exciting winger

West Bromwich Albion Under-23s claimed a heavy away win in Premier League 2 and the Baggies academy ace Rayhaan Tulloch scored another brace.

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have been commenting on Rayhaan Tulloch's latest impressive performance for the Baggies Under-23s as they hammered Sunderland U23s on Monday night.

West Brom travelled to the North East to take on the Black Cats at Eppleton in the Premier League 2 second division fixture and, from the off, had the hosts under the cosh and took the lead on 26 minutes following a mistake from their goalkeeper.

Anthony Patterson raced off his line an attempt to clear a through-ball before Callum Morton could get there, but his miscued touch saw the ball end up at the feet of Zak Brown, who didn't miss the open goal.

Tulloch then went on to make it four goals in his last two games by adding to his brace against Reading U23s last time out with a double against Sunderland, both times making the most of the Black Cats defence switching off to punish them with well-taken finishes.

Finn Azaz then completed the rout inside the final 10 minutes for a 4-0 final result.

During and after the game, quite a few West Brom fans on social media were commenting on the performance and result, with Tulloch in particular getting praise:

Tulloch has got to be close to at least making the bench for league games. — Dr Jimmy & Mr Jim (@mr_dead_2012) 13 January 2020

Tulloch again gotta be knocking on the door now — Chris washbrook (@Chriswashbrook1) 13 January 2020

Nice to see Tulloch get on the score sheet again, Be nice to see him transition into the first team as another option. #wba — farrs (@Farrs85) 13 January 2020

Tulloch is on fire!! — JonW1995 (@JonW1995) 13 January 2020

Surely tulloch deserves chance in the first team. — Daniel Fletcher (@danfletch90) 13 January 2020

All the Clamer for us to start the loanee in Willock yet out own player in Tulloch is on fire and next to nothing #wba #makesnosense — RCC217WBA (@Rcc217W) 13 January 2020

What more does Tulloch have to do to get a first team call up hes on fire — Luke Hollender (@lukehollwba) 14 January 2020

I reckon that Rayhaan Tulloch should get a chance in the first team at some point. This youngster is something special. https://t.co/AdzcNiQX1I — Tom WBA (@wbafc_tom) 13 January 2020

The West Brom website describes Tulloch as an "exciting winger" who "possesses an impressive ability to beat players and score goals", and made his senior debut for Albion as a substitute against Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of January 2019.