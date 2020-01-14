Valentine's Day gifts for her: Five incredible and affordable bottles of champagne

It’s the morning of Valentine’s Day, you’re doing the last pocket check. Have you got the card? Good. Flowers? Brilliant. That watch she kept hinting about? Fantastic. You’ve done well. One last thing - you do have the champagne, don’t you?

V-Day is a minefield of romance and social media posts, an entanglement of age old tradition and new age ostentation. In this era of public love you need to absolutely nail Valentine’s Day - you can’t do that without a bottle of bubbly.

We’ve rounded up the best bottles of champagne to buy for Valentine’s Day so you can wake up your person with a breakfast as special as them - or toast in the evening if you don’t fancy a spring in your step as you get on the train to work.

Palmer & Co Blanc de Blancs - £43.36

HITC says: Citrus and spring burst from this bottle, perfect for tying together your gob bound goodies.

Palmer & Co are royalty in the world of bubbly. The company was founded in 1947 by seven grower-families that owned a collection of Premier Cru and Grand Cru vineyards. This is to say that they owned vineyards that were recognised as of the most superior grade.

This champagne is ideal for Valentine’s Day because it is light and fresh - allowing you to indulge on all the other goodies you definitely have prepared.. The bottle is bursting with spring, a bouquet of freshly cut meadow is full of citrus and marzipan. The palate is more of the same with the citrus taking centre stage.

A premier champagne from a house of reference in the sparkling world.

Where to buy: Vivino

Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label - £35

HITC says: A go to for connoisseurs around the world.

When Francois Cliqcuot died in 1805, his wife took over Maison Clicquot and took great pride in her position. Veuve translates into English as ‘widow’, the house deriving its name from the widowed Madame Clicquot - the woman that made the house what it is today.

The Brut Yellow Label bottle is a reliable go to for connoisseurs around the world. This is a perfectly balanced bottle of bubbly and ideal for pairing with salmon if you fancy whipping up your S/O something special.

At once gentle with floral notes and imposing with buttery vanilla, this bottle brings in the best of both worlds. The overall citrus character isn’t too domineering and invites you to pour another glass.

Where to buy: Tesco

Ballers Champagne Brut Gold Label - £49.95

HITC says: The Instragrammable, vegan bottle.

We don’t know too much about Ballers Champagne but we do know that it’s actually quite a decent tipple. Whilst the branding may be a bit gimmicky for some, the bubbly itself is a surprisingly refreshing pour.

We were actually big fans of the bottle’s decoration, it’s a lot better in person. Seven pairs of hands make the bottle as impressive as it is; polishing, chrome coating, black foil and hand finished metal labelling all goes into making this bottle as lovely to hold as it is to look at.

The champagne itself is vegan - a delicate blend of vanilla and hazelnut, met in the middle by orchard fruits and a floral character. A thoughtful option for your eco-friendly boo.

Where to buy: Winebuyers

Moët & Chandon Brut Impérial - £29

HITC says: A champagne that oozes class.

Moët & Chandon is one of the most reputable champagne houses around. Correctly pronounced “Mow-ett ay Shon-don”, this French icon has been around since the mid 18th century.

The house’s Imperial Brut bottle is one of the best selling champagnes on the planet and it has a helluva story behind it. Imperial was named in tribute to Napoleon Bonaparte, the legendary conqueror enjoyed a close friendship with Jean-Rémy Moët - the pair attended the same military academy and Jean-Remy received official commendations from Napoleon.

The nose of the Moët & Chandon Brut Impérial is slick with butter, lashed over orchard and citrus fruits, it is these fruits that are carried through to the palate, matched there by red berries and a chalky finish.

Where to buy: Tesco

Champagne Gosset Grand Blancs De Blancs - £71.98

HITC says: A stellar bottle of bubbly from the region’s oldest wine house.

Gosset was founded forever ago, way back in 1584 - launched by Pierre Gosset, an alderman that mainly focused on red wine grapes. It wasn’t until the 18th century that the Gosset house partnered with their neighbours and began producing sparkling wines. The unification didn’t just mean a pivot to sparkling wines, it also saw the implementation of the flask shaped bottle that is still used today.

With Gosset ranked the fourth best champagne house by the revered Revue du Vin de France, these people know their bubbly.

This bottle has a summery nose, full of flowers and juicy fruits. The palate is gently toasted and delivers more refreshing fruitiness with citrus also making its way in. A premium option to show off on the ‘Gram.

Where to buy: Winebuyers

Best buy: Palmer & Co Blanc de Blancs

You cannot go wrong with any of these champagnes, well, unless you make a bucks fizz with them - don’t do that to these bottles, appreciate them. In a tight contest we just about preferred the Palmer & Co Blanc de Blancs. The citrus was delicately balanced enough to be assertive yet refreshing on the palate, get a couple of bottles if you’re locking yourself away for the special day - it’s incredibly moreish.