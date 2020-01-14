'Another Ndombele', 'hopefully no': Some Spurs fans react to report on £60m man

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Gerson.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been giving their thoughts on the transfer report linking Jose Mourinho's Spurs with Flamengo midfielder Gerson.

According to O Globo, Tottenham have make contact with the Brazilian giants and Club World Cup finalists about a possible deal for the highly rated 22-year-old.

However, Flamengo are believed to be playing hardball over Gerson's signature, claims the report.

To begin with, they reportedly said they won't accept anything less than €30million (£26million), which almost three times the £10million they paid to sign him last summer.

However, Flamengo are since believed to have decided that any potential suitors must meet the player's £60million release clause.

Gerson made the breakthrough with Fluminense back in Brazil before heading to Italy with Roma, playing 42 games before heading out on loan to Fiorentina.

The Giallorossi then cashed in on the playmaker as he returned to South America but could once again be back in Europe if the speculation proved true.

Nonetheless, with Gedson Fernandes reportedly close to sealing a move to Spurs, it remains to be seen whether Gerson would also link up with Mourinho and co.

Here is some of the Tottenham fanbase reaction on social media to the report:

Not sure how good of a signing he'd be, he couldn't break into the Roma team, and even when he was in fiorentina where he did a bit better he played a whole lot of positions, mostly on the wings and fiorentina didn't have an incredible midfield depth, so Idk — Ghostface Nasir (@nazylamar9) 14 January 2020

José type of player . Great passer, physical on the ball and rarely makes mistakes — Michael Teixeira (@MichaelTeixeir3) 13 January 2020

Go for him, looks decent — Rizzla (@loopyrizla) 13 January 2020

Great player — Mark Grant (@MarkGra90619749) 13 January 2020

Who? — Ethan Gadenne (@EGadenneTHFC) 13 January 2020

Wonder if we make a move for gerson — Hamid (@HamidTHFC) 13 January 2020

Hopefully no. — Patrick (@PatrickyTHFC) 13 January 2020

Watched a YouTube comp and now I’m completely sold on this Gerson, looks like another Ndombele. Still wish we’d look to buy some better attackers, cause Lucas Lamela and no striker really isn’t good — Marcus (@19thfc) 12 January 2020