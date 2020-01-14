Quick links

'Another Ndombele', 'hopefully no': Some Spurs fans react to report on £60m man

Gerson Santos da Silva of CR Flamengo competes for the ball with Sadio Mane of Liverpool during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at...
Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Gerson.

Gerson da Silva of Flamengo passes the ball during the FIFA Club World Cup Semi-Final match between CR Flamengo and Al Hilal FC at Khalifa International Stadium on December 17, 2019 in...

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been giving their thoughts on the transfer report linking Jose Mourinho's Spurs with Flamengo midfielder Gerson.

According to O Globo, Tottenham have make contact with the Brazilian giants and Club World Cup finalists about a possible deal for the highly rated 22-year-old.

However, Flamengo are believed to be playing hardball over Gerson's signature, claims the report.

 

 

To begin with, they reportedly said they won't accept anything less than €30million (£26million), which almost three times the £10million they paid to sign him last summer.

However, Flamengo are since believed to have decided that any potential suitors must meet the player's £60million release clause.

Gerson made the breakthrough with Fluminense back in Brazil before heading to Italy with Roma, playing 42 games before heading out on loan to Fiorentina.

Roma's Brazilian midfielder Gerson (L) vies for the ball with Shakhtar Donetsk's forward Ismaily (R) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg football match between Shaktar...

The Giallorossi then cashed in on the playmaker as he returned to South America but could once again be back in Europe if the speculation proved true.

Nonetheless, with Gedson Fernandes reportedly close to sealing a move to Spurs, it remains to be seen whether Gerson would also link up with Mourinho and co.

Here is some of the Tottenham fanbase reaction on social media to the report:

Gerson da Silva of Flamengo controls the ball during the FIFA Club World Cup Final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha,...

