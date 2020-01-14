Our view: Tottenham bringing back star they released would be bad move

Tottenham have reportedly been offered Fernando Llorente.

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move to bring back Fernando Llorente.

La Gazzetta dello Sport claim Llorente could make a surprise return to Spurs from Napoli to solve the North London club's injury crisis.

Harry Kane is injured again and has undergone an operation on his hamstring.

Llorente filled in for Tottenham last season for Kane, doing so effectively, and finally contributing something positive after an otherwise disappointing first one and a half season at the club.

The veteran's contract expired in June and Tottenham did not bring him back.

Doing so now would be even worse, as Napoli would look for a fee for his services.

It would be a terrible look for Spurs, and an admission they got it wrong six months ago.

Tottenham chose not to sign a striker at all, and now predictably, Kane sits in the treatment room.

Llorente has scored four goals in 21 appearances for Napoli, of which only three have been starts.

He might come back to Tottenham and do well, but at 34, he is not cut out to be a regular starter, which is what Spurs need right now.

Instead Tottenham need a longer term solution. Llorente would be the cheap option.