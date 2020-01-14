What is the TikTok Jelly Fruit trend? Where can you buy the sweets?

TikTok has given us plenty of weird and wonderful trends in recent years but this one is for people with a sweet tooth.

The internet is always full of weird and wonderful trends that come and go on a seemingly never-ending basis.

The video-sharing site TikTok has been responsible for a number of these recently as its short-format videos lend themselves perfectly to people attempting various challenges.

A recent challenge or trend that has blown up on TikTok is being budded as the Jelly Fruit or Fruit Jelly but what exactly is it and how can you try the sweets involved?

What is the TikTok Jelly Fruit challenge?

The TikTok Jelly Fruit challenge sees people effectively just eating sweets or candy if you prefer.

However, the laughs in this trend come from the sweets themselves as they're basically just balls of jelly with a plastic wrapper around them that once burst, sends jelly spewing all over the person trying to eat the sweet.

Fans go in search of the Jelly Fruit sweets

Naturally, people have been left wondering where they can get hold of these mysterious popping sweets.

Fans have wasted no time in taking to social media to ask about where the sweets can be found.

One Twitter user asked: "Where do you get those jelly fruit thing that keeps showing up on tiktok?"

While another tweeted: "My gf and I literally went to the 99 cents store to look for that damn fruit jelly on TikTok and there were 3 different people looking for it."

This store employee also weighed in, saying: "so many yt kids have been coming into my work for those jelly fruit candies. apparently it’s the new tiktok trend."

What are the sweets and where can you buy them?

The sweets in question are known as Fruity's Ju-C Jello Bags and are made by Californian-based company Din Don Foods.

However, actually finding the sweets and at a decent price is proving tricky for some as TikTok is a global site and Din Don Foods only operates in the US.

As well as Din Don Foods sending products out to stores such as Walmart, the sweets have also started appearing online with Amazon selling the confectionary exclusively in the US but, unsurprisingly, the Ju-C Jello Bags have sold out, as of the time of writing.

UK readers may well be able to find the sweets on eBay but could have to fork out anything between £13 to £68 to get their hands on the Ju-C Jello Bags.



Australian sites such as JB Metro Adelaide and The Destributors also appear to sell similar styles of sweets with prices for 150 units ranging between $28.80 and $32.45 but we're unsure if they deliver outside of Australia.