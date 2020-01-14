Teenager posts on Instagram after picking Newcastle over Old Firm duo, Magpies yet to confirm

Newcastle have beaten Rangers and Celtic to sign Reagan Thomson.

Newcastle United fans may be hoping for some big additions this month, but their first signing is coming from Scotland's fourth tier.

Steve Bruce needs first-team help this month given the injury crisis he's facing, but that isn't stopping Newcastle from focusing on their development ranks.

Jake Turner, Kyle Scott and Ludwig Francillette were among the players to join Newcastle's development ranks over the summer, with the Magpies seemingly having high hopes for the trio.

They're continuing that recruitment drive this month, as Queen's Park talent Reagan Thomson appears to have signed for the Magpies.

The Scottish Sun reported on Sunday that Newcastle had beaten Rangers and Celtic to Thomson's signature, paying £50,000 for the midfielder.

The 16-year-old has allegedly penned a two-and-a-half-year deal at St James' Park, and having been tipped for a bright future, Newcastle will hope to see him thrive.

Newcastle have yet to officially confirm the move at the time of writing, but that hasn't stopped an excited Thomson from celebrating on Instagram.

Thomson posted a photo of himself in Newcastle gear at the club's Benton training ground, admitting that he's 'buzzing' to have signed for the Magpies - and he'll be hoping his decision to snub Scotland's big two for Newcastle pays dividends.