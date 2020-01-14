Sky Sports pundit labels Tottenham's rumoured move for 6ft ace as 'strange' but 'perfect' for Daniel Levy

Tottenham Hotspur are seemingly close to making a major move in the transfer market.

Sky Sports pundit Michael Brown has labelled Tottenham's rumoured links with Gedson Fernandes as a 'strange one' but also 'perfect' for chairman Daniel Levy.

Ex-Spurs midfielder, Brown, thinks that Mourinho has enough cover in the middle of the park but he can understand why the club would want to pursue the highly-rated youngster given the injury to Moussa Sissoko.

As reported by BBC Sport, Fernandes is edging ever closer to sealing an 18-month loan switch from Benfica to Tottenham, as the 6ft ace is due for a medical.

Speaking on The Transfer Show on Sky Sports (13/01/20 at 7:25 pm), former Tottenham man, Brown, shared his thoughts on Mourinho seemingly making his first major move in the transfer window.

"It's a strange one to come so late but you can see why they have done it with no Sissoko," Brown told Sky Sports. "But they still have many players in there. Lo Celso, Dembele [left in 2019] and Harry Winks. What is going to happen with him [Winks]?

"You would have expected Jose Mourinho to have made some signings, yes there is the Portuguese connection and he's come in later to take another one. He won't be afraid to spend Daniel Levy's money. I think the 18 months loan deal will work very, very well for Spurs.

"This might be a perfect deal for Spurs and Daniel Levy as we know he likes to have full control. And with 18 months, he has a lot to improve as a young player to come to the Premier League.

"That's a big test for him. Can he take that on? Can he show everyone what he has got? And obviously try and get a better fee, so it probably works all-round for the structure of the fee."

This is a much-needed transfer for Spurs because they have been lacking bite in the middle of the park for some while now.

Plus the pretty lengthy loan deal allows Spurs and Mourinho to see what Fernandes is all about as he could have a big impact on where the club is at in 18 months time.

Under Mauricio Pochettino's stewardship, for most parts, the club were strong in the transfer market, though every club has their player or players that don't work out.

Mourinho will be keen to show that he can pick out gems such as a Dele Alli or Toby Alderweireld that will help get the club back on track and then take them to the next level.