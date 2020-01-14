Report: PSG enter the race for Eriksen but Dane prefers Inter

The Christian Eriksen saga could take another twist this month but will Tottenham Hotspur get what they allegedly want?

According to a report from the Independent, French champions Paris Saint-Germain have entered the race to sign Tottenham's Christian Eriksen.

It seemed certain a few days ago that Eriksen will leave Tottenham to join Antonio Conte's Inter Milan before the end of this transfer window. However, a new report claims that nothing is agreed between the two clubs at the moment.

Spurs are adamant that they want £25 million for the star midfielder whose contract expires in the summer. Inter, who are Eriksen's dream destination at the moment, have only bid in the region of £8million-£10 million which Tottenham consider "derisory" according to the report.

Thankfully for Spurs, a new team has emerged in the race in PSG. The French giants are willing to meet Tottenham's £25 million valuation of Eriksen which Tottenham would love but there is another twist in that saga.

Eriksen has made up his mind that his next destination is Italy and Inter Milan and has no interest in moving to the French capital this month. That is a huge blow for Tottenham who will lose him for free in the summer if they don't agree to something that Inter put on the table before the end of this month.

The saga is getting quite boring now ever for Spurs fans. Eriksen's performances have clearly been impacted by what is going on behind the scenes. Keeping hold of him in his current state of mind would arguably do more bad than good for the side but if the report is anything to go by, Tottenham will not sell him until their valuation is met.