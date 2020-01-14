Report: Brighton interested in signing Brescia's Leonardo Morosini

The Seagulls could do with a creative midfielder this month.

According to a report from Tutto Mercato Web, Brighton and Hove Albion are interested in signing Brescia's 24-year-old midfielder Leonardo Morosini in this month's transfer window.

The Seagulls have looked a different side this term compared to last season thanks to the appointment of Graham Potter. Brighton are a lot more forward-minded this time around, but has their position in the league really improved under their new boss?

Potter's side are 14th in the league, just four points ahead of 18th place Aston Villa. The bottom half of the Premier League table is incredibly tight at the moment and a lot could change from now till the end of the season.

The Seagulls have a really good squad but the one area of concern is attacking midfield. Steven Alzate and Aaron Mooy have been Brighton's key source of creativity this term and as good as they have been, the Seagulls need a little bit more.

Morosini is a good shout to bring in some creativity but the Italian hasn't quite been the same player he was a few years ago. He was integral in helping Brescia to promotion last season but he has constantly been overlooked in the top flight this term.

The 24-year-old has a brilliant vision, is a great passer and has the knack of popping up into dangerous positions in the opposition box. Morosini is incredibly hard-working off the ball too which fits what Potter expects from his players.

However, with just 23 minutes of football in all competitions this season, it would be a huge risk for the Seagulls to bring him in. The report claims that Brescia are only willing to loan him out till the summer which would favour Brighton but the kind of impact he will have in the Premier League is anyone's guess at this moment.