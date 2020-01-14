'Should be all over this': Some Leeds fans urge Whites to act after star leaves league rivals

Leeds United are reportedly looking to add to their side this month.

Some Leeds United supporters want their side to act after Chelsea recalled Conor Gallagher from Charlton Athletic on Tuesday.

Gallagher has scored or made nine goals in 26 games from the centre of Charlton's midfield this season, but Chelsea are said to want to send him to a top-end Championship club for the next four months.

Leeds' promotion rivals West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City have been strongly linked with moves for the 19-year-old.

But that hasn't stopped the following Leeds fans from dreaming...

Harsh on Charlton and a big blow for him, i'd take him on loan #lufc https://t.co/kP2VJqrBL9 — Ryan (@RPlufc93) January 14, 2020

Looks a player. In a position we need. Shame Chelsea will never do business with us again https://t.co/5jJ9CdGf0b — LUFC Worldwide ⚪️ (@LUFC_WorldWide) January 14, 2020

Connor Gallagher recalled by Chelsea but they intend to loan him back out. We should be all over this! #lufc — Rambo-84-LUFC (@BlatherwickRhys) January 14, 2020

He would be ideal here tho doubt we are in for him https://t.co/9uYq95QJri — Irish_Leeds (@Irish_Leeds) January 14, 2020

i see chelsea have recalled that conor gallagher from charlton, would love him at leeds, looks a quality player everytime i’ve seen him play #lufc — Sim (@1simmo1) January 14, 2020

We should go after Connor Gallagher would be a great back up to king Pablo #lufc — TimAubert (@TimAubert) January 14, 2020

@PhilHay_

Connor Gallagher being recalled. Is there any hope we could be in for him ? — George (@ItsJustBones_) January 14, 2020

Leeds already have four loanees on their books, and are reported to be chasing a fifth in the shape of a new centre-forward.

And five temporary players are the maximum that a Championship club can name in an 18-man matchday squad - a problem the Whites know all too well after struggling to accommodate Jack Clarke in particular before his January return to Tottenham Hotspur.

Leeds loaned Izzy Brown, Lewis Baker and Jamal Blackman from Chelsea last season, but the trio struggled in different ways at Elland Road - something the Blues are likely to bear in mind with any future attempts from the Whites.