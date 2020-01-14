Quick links

'Should be all over this': Some Leeds fans urge Whites to act after star leaves league rivals

Aiden Cusick
Leeds fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United are reportedly looking to add to their side this month.

Conor Gallagher of Charlton Athletic is challenged by George Byers of Swansea City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Charlton Athletic at Liberty Stadium on...

Some Leeds United supporters want their side to act after Chelsea recalled Conor Gallagher from Charlton Athletic on Tuesday.

Gallagher has scored or made nine goals in 26 games from the centre of Charlton's midfield this season, but Chelsea are said to want to send him to a top-end Championship club for the next four months.

 

Leeds' promotion rivals West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City have been strongly linked with moves for the 19-year-old.

But that hasn't stopped the following Leeds fans from dreaming...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds already have four loanees on their books, and are reported to be chasing a fifth in the shape of a new centre-forward.

And five temporary players are the maximum that a Championship club can name in an 18-man matchday squad - a problem the Whites know all too well after struggling to accommodate Jack Clarke in particular before his January return to Tottenham Hotspur.

Jack Clarke of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on August 10, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Leeds loaned Izzy Brown, Lewis Baker and Jamal Blackman from Chelsea last season, but the trio struggled in different ways at Elland Road - something the Blues are likely to bear in mind with any future attempts from the Whites.

Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

