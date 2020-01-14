'Embarrassing', 'Sour grapes'...Some Wednesday fans react to Leeds player's comments

Sheffield Wednesday fans were not impressed with Leeds star's comments.

Leeds were beaten by the better team on Saturday as Sheffield Wednesday won 2-0 at Elland Road.

Sheffield Wednesday fans revelled in their win, especially after hearing comments from Leeds' on loan defender Ben White.

White was quoted after the game by The Star dismissing the importance of the match.

The Brighton owned centre back said: "Obviously we did well against Arsenal and we have played like that before against a Championship side but it’s not as big because it’s not against a big side."

Owls supporters took issue with White's comments, criticising Wednesday as not being 'a big side'.

After facing Arsenal, perhaps Leeds began to either believe their own hype, or take their eye off the ball.

As well as having a big history, Wednesday are battling for promotion, and Leeds should have been focusing on this match as even more important than the Arsenal match.

The other thing to bear in mind is that other teams in the Championship view Leeds as the biggest, or one of the biggest fixtures.

This means Leeds can't take their eye of the ball or let their performance levels dip, or they will be punished for it.

Here is a look at how Sheffield Wednesday supporters reacted to White's comments...

Utter clown. Leeds just cant accept losing to Wednesday. Worst club and supporters in Yorkshire... — Scott Ruthven (@Azrael316) January 13, 2020

Basically saying the championship matches aren’t as big as playing against the likes of Arsenal so they aren’t up for it. Bodes well for the rest of the league in the second half of the season — Rob Coops (@corporalcoops) January 13, 2020

Ben who ? — paul uto flint (@PpaulFlint) January 13, 2020

Embarrassing, no wonder everyone hates Leeds. — craig wood (@woodc72) January 13, 2020

For fk sake how many more “sour grape” statements can these guys roll out.... you lost get over it. That attitude is what cost you last season — Garry Ferguson (@Owls1412) January 13, 2020