'Embarrassing', 'Sour grapes'...Some Wednesday fans react to Leeds player's comments

Ben White of Leeds United
Sheffield Wednesday fans were not impressed with Leeds star's comments.

Leeds were beaten by the better team on Saturday as Sheffield Wednesday won 2-0 at Elland Road.

Sheffield Wednesday fans revelled in their win, especially after hearing comments from Leeds' on loan defender Ben White.

 

White was quoted after the game by The Star dismissing the importance of the match.

The Brighton owned centre back said: "Obviously we did well against Arsenal and we have played like that before against a Championship side but it’s not as big because it’s not against a big side."

Owls supporters took issue with White's comments, criticising Wednesday as not being 'a big side'.

Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal challenges Ben White of Leeds during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on January 06, 2020 in London, England.

After facing Arsenal, perhaps Leeds began to either believe their own hype, or take their eye off the ball.

As well as having a big history, Wednesday are battling for promotion, and Leeds should have  been focusing on this match as even more important than the Arsenal match.

The other thing to bear in mind is that other teams in the Championship view Leeds as the biggest, or one of the biggest fixtures.

This means Leeds can't take their eye of the ball or let their performance levels dip, or they will be punished for it.

Leeds United's Ben White (right) shoots at goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Leeds United at Madejski Stadium on November 26, 2019 in Reading, England.

Here is a look at how Sheffield Wednesday supporters reacted to White's comments...

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

