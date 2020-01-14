'Impressed': Alan Shearer raves about 'powerful' Tottenham player

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho gave Japhet Tanganga his Premier League debut in Spurs' clash last weekend.

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has spoken highly of Tottenham Hotspur youngster Japhet Tanganga following his impressive top-flight debut for Jose Mourinho's Spurs at the weekend.

The 20-year-old defender, who had previously only played one senior game for Tottenham - in the League Cup defeat to Colchester United earlier this season - was handed his Premier League bow against Liverpool.

Although Tottenham fell to a 1-0 defeat, Tanganga - part of a three-man defence along with Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez - put in a great performance, especially considering the baptism of fire by taking on the European and world champions.

The Spurs academy graduate largely dealt with the threat of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane quite well, as well as making a goalline clearance from Firmino early on at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Shearer named Tanganga in his Premier League Team of the Week and said on the official PL website: "It was a baptism of fire for the Spurs debutant but he impressed by keeping Sadio Mane quiet and showed his versatility when switched to left-back in the second half."

With Tottenham in FA Cup third-round replay action against Middlesbrough in North London on Tuesday night, Mourinho could potentially give Tanganga - described by the Spurs website as a "powerful right-sided centre-half" - another chance to shine at N17.