Meet Sex Education's Viv: Rookie actress Chinenye Ezeudu takes centre stage in season 2

Sex Education is heading back to our screens very soon with some new additions to the cast.

When it arrived in January 2019, Sex Education became one of the year's biggest hits, earning the Netflix show millions of viewers in the process.

The series earned almost universal praise for its charming characters, gorgeous if a little bizarre aesthetic and its competent handling of some really tough subjects.

Sex Education's warm reception meant that a second season was almost inevitable and now, we're just a few days away from a fresh batch of episodes.

And with a new series on the horizon, there's a collection of fresh faces making their way to Moordale for season 2 including Chinenya Ezeudu as new character Viv.

ANOTHER ACTING NEWBIE: Sex Education season 2 introduces rookie actor as Isaac

Sex Education season 2 is nearly here!

After the surprise success of Sex Education's first season, a second batch of episodes was almost assured and the release date for season 2 is now just days away on January 17th, 2020.

Season 1 left the fate of several characters up in the air with Maeve (Emma Mackey) seemingly missing her chance with Otis (Asa Butterfield) as he's fallen for new arrival Ola (Patricia Allison).

Fans will no doubt watch with keen interest to see if the pair end up together at some point in season 2.

However, arguably the biggest draw for season 2 is that it is set to bring in several new characters who will likely throw up some more fascinating storylines and moral dilemmas for the series to explore.

SEE ALSO: Rahim’s arrival in Sex Education to shake up season 2

Introducing Chinenye Ezeudu as Viv

One of three major new additions to the cast for Sex Education season 2 is that of Viv, played by rookie actress Chinenye Ezeudu.

Viv is introduced in season 2 as one of the best and brightest kids at Moordale and has a bright academic future ahead of her but there's a problem.

While she may be top of the class in schoolwork, Viv is very much bottom of the ladder when it comes to love and relationships.

Viv will no doubt be a key patient for Otis and Maeve's sex clinic when Sex Education returns.

Casting a total rookie as Viv, in the form of Chinenye Ezeudu is certainly a risk from Netflix but unearthing talent has been something of a speciality from the streaming service in recent years.

And she's clearly impressed, however, as apart from her debut role in Sex Education, she's already picked up a part in the upcoming Netflix series The Stranger which is set to release later this year.

She's not the only acting rookie in season 2

While Chinenye Ezeudu as Viv will certainly be one to watch for Sex Education fans, she's not the only acting newbie making her debut in season 2.

George Robinson also makes his first on-screen appearance in Sex Education season 2 as he takes on the role of Isaac, a new resident at Maeve's caravan park and according to Netflix's description of the character, his arrival set to 'create waves' on the show.

It'll be fascinating to see how the established cast and newbie actors will gel in season 2 of Sex Education and mercifully, we don't have long to wait as the new season arrives on Netflix on January 17th.