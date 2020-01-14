'Exciting winger' reportedly on Leeds radar now has 4 goals in last 2 games, 9 in 13

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United are one of several sides being linked with West Bromwich Albion youngster Rayhaan Tulloch.

A player reportedly on Leeds United's radar has taken his tally to four goals in his last two games, while his record for the season is now nine goals in 13 league appearances.

West Bromwich Albion academy ace Rayhaan Tulloch has been linked with the Whites, who are vying with the Baggies at the top of the Championship table.

According to the Daily Mail, the 18-year-old winger has been attracting attention from a host of clubs in recent months.

Premier League quartet Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Southampton and Newcastle United have been linked with Tulloch, while Football League sides Leeds, Stoke City, Wigan Athletic and Sunderland are also reportedly keeping tabs on the player.

Tulloch has been with The Hawthorns club since the age of nine but, according to the report, is aware that first team opportunities are limited amid strong, experienced competition.

Slaven Bilic is also reportedly considering adding another attacking player in January to bolster his chances of securing promotion to the Premier League, leaving the player needing to bide his time further.

Tulloch is certainly showing his quality at Under-23s level for West Brom, following up his brace against Reading U23s with another double in a 4-0 thrashing of Sunderland U23s on Monday night - on their own turf, no less.

The "exciting winger", an England youth international who "possesses an impressive ability to beat players and score goals" (official WBA website), now has four in his last two at Premier League 2 level, and nine in 13 in that league, as noted by Soccerway.