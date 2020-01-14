Report: Watford ace is desperate to leave this month, £6.8m replacement lined-up

Isaac Success has played 51 minutes of Premier League football for Nigel Pearson's Watford with CSKA Moscow, Espanyol and Nantes all linked.

Isaac Success is hoping to seal a move away from Watford this month as Ignacio Pussetto closes in on a £6.8 million move to Vicarage Road, as reported by All Nigeria Soccer.

A player who really caught the eye in La Liga before sealing a big-money £12.5 million move to Hertfordshire in the summer of 2016, Success has been something of a disappointment on English shores - ironically enough, given his surname.

The former Granada star has failed to add end product to his explosive pace and, after playing just 51 minutes of Premier League football all season under three different managers, you can hardly blame him for wanting a fresh start.

All Nigeria Soccer claims that Success is keen to leave and he is not short of suitors. A return to Spain with Espanyol is on the cards, according to FootMercato, while a director from CSKA Moscow will be in England tonight to watch the FA Cup replay against Tranmere.

The Russian giants are lining up a loan deal with an option to buy, though they will also face competition from Nantes.

Success appears to be leaving at the right time with the impending arrival of Pussetto threatening to push him even further down the pecking order. The young Argentine underwent a medical on Tuesday morning with a £6.8 million move from Udinese on the verge of being completed (Evening Standard).

Pussetto will compete with Ismaila Sarr, Troy Deeney, Andre Gray and Gerard Deulofeu for a place in Nigel Pearson’s starting XI.