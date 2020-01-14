Report: Tottenham offered chance to sign Premier League striker, Spurs yet to say no

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been offered Christian Benteke.

Tottenham Hotspur suffered a major blow on New Year's Day, as striker Harry Kane went down with a hamstring injury in the defeat at Southampton.

Kane has now been ruled out until April, leaving Spurs without a recognised senior striker, with Jose Mourinho seemingly feeling that Troy Parrott isn't quite ready.

Son Heung-min has filled in up top before, but Spurs are now needing to bring in a new striker this month – and a loan deal appears to be the preference.

The Telegraph report that the likes of Krzysztof Piatek, Andre Silva and Moussa Dembele are all wanted by Spurs, whilst they have also been offered Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke – and have yet to say no.

Benteke was once a dangerous target man at Aston Villa, but has now scored just four goals in his last 65 games for Palace, exhibiting a remarkable drop-off since 2017.

The Belgian still shows decent aerial and link-up play, but the lack of goals has been a real concern, so much so that Palace have now brought in Cenk Tosun, meaning Benteke is available.

That Tottenham haven't yet rejected Benteke suggests that they may be keeping the 29-year-old in mind for later in the window, just in case they can't sign one of their other targets.

Piatek may no be able to leave on loan, Dembele certainly won't be and Silva's future is unclear, so keeping Benteke on the back burner may not be such a bad idea.

Yes, the goals haven't been there, but Benteke knows the Premier League and can fit into Mourinho's more direct style of play, whilst linking up with the likes of Son, Dele Alli and Lucas Moura around him.

If Spurs had no interest in Benteke, they surely would have said no by now. Instead, their stance appears to hint that they may want him if they can't sign other targets, so don't rule out a move to North London just yet.