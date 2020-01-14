Report: Tottenham could make move for Belgian international playing in the PL

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be eyeing up Christian Kabasele as a potential replacement for Jan Vertonghen.

According to WalFoot, Tottenham Hotspur are considering making a move for Christian Kabasele if Jan Vertonghen leaves.

Spurs are believed to be eager to strengthen their back-line this month, and Watford’s Kabasele is an option for them.

Kabasele, who has been capped twice for Belgium, is said to be a potential replacement for Vertonghen, whose future at Spurs is not certain.

Vertonghen’s Tottenham contract expires at the end of the season, which means that they may be open to doing a cut price deal.

Kabasele is in a similar situation at Watford, as he only has 18 months left on his current deal.

The 28-year-old has helped Watford climb out of the relegation zone in recent weeks, with the Hornets putting in some impressive displays.

Spurs are now said to be keeping tabs on Kabasele, with Mourinho’s side expected to make additions in the coming weeks.

If Kabasele was brought to Spurs it is unlikely to be a transfer which would be widely celebrated, but he could still be a decent option.

Kabasele is arguably Watford’s finest defender, and he could offer Tottenham some of the qualities that have been badly lacking from their team this season.

Kabasele is quick and while he does have his limitations, his robust style has earned him plenty of praise at Vicarage Road over the years.