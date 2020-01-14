Report: Tottenham ask about deal for 22-year-old ace, told to pay £26m

Tottenham Hotspur continue to be linked with Flamengo's Gerson.

According to O Globo in Brazil, Tottenham Hotspur have make contact with Flamengo about a possible deal for midfielder Gerson.

It's claimed that Spurs remain keen on Gerson, and have decided to contact the Brazilian side to find out just how much they would want for him.

Flamengo allegedly said they won't accept anything less than €30million (£26million), which almost three times the £10million they paid to sign him last summer.

Whether Spurs pay that remains to be seen, but it's no great surprise that Spurs are looking for talent in South America given some rumours back in October.

The Daily Mail claimed that chief scout Steve Hitchen was sent off to South America to find potential signings, and Gerson appears to be one of them.

The 22-year-old emerged with Fluminense back in Brazil before heading to Italy with Roma, playing 42 games before heading out on loan to Fiorentina.

Roma cashed in last summer, but he could quickly head back to Europe if Spurs firm up their interest, which admittedly seems unlikely given that they're about to sign Gedson Fernandes.

A skilful left-footed playmaker who can play centrally out wide, Gerson would only make sense as an alternative to Fernandes, and that may well have been the case; Spurs eyeing up backup targets in case they couldn't land the Benfica midfielder.