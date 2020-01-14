Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: Tottenham ask about deal for 22-year-old ace, told to pay £26m

Olly Dawes
Gerson da Silva of Flamengo passes the ball during the FIFA Club World Cup Semi-Final match between CR Flamengo and Al Hilal FC at Khalifa International Stadium on December 17, 2019 in...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur continue to be linked with Flamengo's Gerson.

Gerson of Flamengo and Naby Keita of Liverpool compete for the ball during the FIFA Club World Cup Final between Liverpool and Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium on December 21,...

According to O Globo in Brazil, Tottenham Hotspur have make contact with Flamengo about a possible deal for midfielder Gerson.

It's claimed that Spurs remain keen on Gerson, and have decided to contact the Brazilian side to find out just how much they would want for him.

Flamengo allegedly said they won't accept anything less than €30million (£26million), which almost three times the £10million they paid to sign him last summer.

 

Whether Spurs pay that remains to be seen, but it's no great surprise that Spurs are looking for talent in South America given some rumours back in October.

The Daily Mail claimed that chief scout Steve Hitchen was sent off to South America to find potential signings, and Gerson appears to be one of them.

The 22-year-old emerged with Fluminense back in Brazil before heading to Italy with Roma, playing 42 games before heading out on loan to Fiorentina.

Gerson da Silva of Flamengo controls the ball during the FIFA Club World Cup Final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha,...

Roma cashed in last summer, but he could quickly head back to Europe if Spurs firm up their interest, which admittedly seems unlikely given that they're about to sign Gedson Fernandes.

A skilful left-footed playmaker who can play centrally out wide, Gerson would only make sense as an alternative to Fernandes, and that may well have been the case; Spurs eyeing up backup targets in case they couldn't land the Benfica midfielder.

Gerson da Silva of Flamengo passes the ball during the FIFA Club World Cup Semi-Final match between CR Flamengo and Al Hilal FC at Khalifa International Stadium on December 17, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch