Report: Sunderland could bring back Poyet signing, also want £2.5m Parkinson favourite

Sunderland are interested in bringing Liam Bridcutt back to the Stadium of Light, according to The Echo, while Nottingham Forest flop Zach Clough could also be on his way to Wearside.

With the Black Cats stepping up their pursuit of new signings after a dramatic return to winning ways, Kyle Lafferty is unlikely to be the only new signing to arrive before the month is out.

Manager Phil Parkinson, who has started to silence the doubters after three wins in four League One games, has made it clear that he wants at least four additions with one of his former players understood to be on Sunderland’s radar.

Parkinson was at the helm of Bolton Wanderers when Clough sealed a £2.5 million move to Nottingham Forest three years ago but, unlike his legendary namesake, the diminutive forward failed to live up to expectations at the City Ground.

A player once labelled the ‘Messi of the Macron’ has shone in League One before, notching nine goals for Bolton in 2016/17 under Parkinson, and a reunion with his former boss could help Clough get back to his mesmeric best.

Experienced enforcer Bridcutt also finds himself out of favour at Forest and, after returning from a short spell at Bolton Wanderers, he looks set to leave the City Ground on loan once again with a shock return to Sunderland reportedly on the cards.

The Black Cats paid £2.5 million to sign Bridcutt from Brighton in January 2014, when they were still a Premier League team under Gus Poyet, but he quickly became a symbol of the club’s malaise.

Yet, four years after leaving the Stadium of Light, a midfielder who is still just 30 years of age could be about to pull on the red and white stripes again.