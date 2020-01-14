Report states how much Spurs are paying to sign 21-year-old on loan, agent attending tonight

Tottenham Hotspur are set to snap up midfielder Gedson Fernandes.

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur are paying £3.8million to take Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes on loan for 18 months.

It's claimed that agent Jorge Mendes is set to attend tonight's FA Cup third round replay against Middlesbrough ahead of finalising the Fernandes deal.

Fernandes allegedly had his Tottenham medical this afternoon, so confirmation of his arrival as Mourinho's first Spurs signing should be imminent.

It's noted that Fernandes' parents live close to Tottenham, which was a key factor in the move, and Mourinho sees Fernandes as a low-cost option given that the loan fee is just £3.8million.

The Sun note that there is a permanent option in the deal worth a huge £54million, meaning the deal could reach nearly £58million in total come 2021.

That's a considerable deal for the 21-year-old given his lack of playing time this season, having started just two league games for Benfica this season.

Fernandes undoubtedly has huge potential, and he will help a Spurs midfield currently missing Tanguy Ndombele and Moussa Sissoko, possessing mobility and technical ability to really make an impact for Mourinho.

A cheap loan deal with a big permanent option seems like the best move for all parties, and Spurs fans will surely feel that this agreement is an impressive deal.