Report: Rodgers signing agrees to leave Celtic, Bhoys will make just £100k profit

Celtic are set to sell Lewis Morgan to Inter Miami.

According to the Daily Record, Celtic winger Lewis Morgan will complete his move to Inter Miami imminently – and the Bhoys will make just £100,000 profit.

It's claimed that Morgan has agreed a three-year deal with Major League Soccer's newest franchise, part-owned by David Beckham.

Inter Miami applied for a work visa for Morgan on Monday, so his move should be confirmed very soon as Celtic decide to move on.

Surprisingly, the deal is worth just £400,000, meaning Celtic will make just £100,000 in profit, two years since signing Morgan from St Mirren for £300,000.

Brendan Rodgers had high hopes for Morgan when he signed him in 2018, having seen him hit 18 goals in 39 games during his final season with St Mirren.

However, Rodgers gave Morgan just 13 appearances before sending him on loan to Sunderland, where he struggled to really hit top form.

Neil Lennon has tried to give Morgan playing time, handing him 18 appearances, in which Morgan has scored two goals but failed to impress Celtic fans.

Now, the 23-year-old is set to move on, heading off to the United States for his next move – and Celtic will ultimately be disappointed to make such little profit on what looked like a great deal for the future at the time.