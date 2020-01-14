Quick links

Report: Rodgers signing agrees to leave Celtic, Bhoys will make just £100k profit

Lewis Morgan of Celtic celebrates after he scores his sides first goal during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and Stade Rennes at Celtic Park on November 28, 2019 in...
Celtic are set to sell Lewis Morgan to Inter Miami.

Celtics Lewis Morgan during the UEFA Europa League group E match between CFR Cluj and Celtic FC at Dr.-Constantin-Radulescu-Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

According to the Daily Record, Celtic winger Lewis Morgan will complete his move to Inter Miami imminently – and the Bhoys will make just £100,000 profit.

It's claimed that Morgan has agreed a three-year deal with Major League Soccer's newest franchise, part-owned by David Beckham.

Inter Miami applied for a work visa for Morgan on Monday, so his move should be confirmed very soon as Celtic decide to move on.

 

Surprisingly, the deal is worth just £400,000, meaning Celtic will make just £100,000 in profit, two years since signing Morgan from St Mirren for £300,000.

Brendan Rodgers had high hopes for Morgan when he signed him in 2018, having seen him hit 18 goals in 39 games during his final season with St Mirren.

However, Rodgers gave Morgan just 13 appearances before sending him on loan to Sunderland, where he struggled to really hit top form.

Ryan Jack of Rangers FC tackles Lewis Morgan of Celtic during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Neil Lennon has tried to give Morgan playing time, handing him 18 appearances, in which Morgan has scored two goals but failed to impress Celtic fans.

Now, the 23-year-old is set to move on, heading off to the United States for his next move – and Celtic will ultimately be disappointed to make such little profit on what looked like a great deal for the future at the time.

Lewis Morgan of Celtic celebrates after he scores his sides first goal during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and Stade Rennes at Celtic Park on November 28, 2019 in...

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

