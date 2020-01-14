Quick links

Report: Rangers-linked Chelsea talent pulled away, will make new move amid Ibrox links

Conor Gallagher of Charlton Athletic jumps to head the ball under pressure from Jack Robinson of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet League One match between Charlton Athletic and...
Rangers have been linked with bringing Conor Gallagher to Ibrox.

Conor Gallagher of Charlton Athletic jumps to head the ball under pressure from Jack Robinson of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet League One match between Charlton Athletic and...

According to Football.London, Rangers target Conor Gallagher will be recalled by Chelsea as his time with Charlton Athletic comes to an end.

It's claimed that the Blues are ready to pull the plug on Gallagher's spell at The Valley, and he will be sent elsewhere for the rest of the season.

That's a major blow for Charlton, who saw Gallagher excel with six goals and two assists in 26 Championship games this season, providing a spark in midfield following Joe Aribo's move to Rangers.

 

Now, Gallagher will be moving on, but Chelsea aren't interested in selling Gallagher or sending him on a loan-to-buy deal, ruling Burnley and Norwich City out.

Championship clubs will be scrambling for Gallagher, but Football.London did report last week that Rangers have expressed an interest in signing him.

Rangers have sent Andy King back to Leicester City, whilst Greg Docherty could move on, meaning Steven Gerrard may well be in the market for another midfielder.

Conor Gallagher of England U21 during the U21 Men match between Holland U21 v England U21 at the De Vijverberg on November 19, 2019 in Doetinchem Netherlands

The 19-year-old could bring energy and goals to the Rangers midfield, and playing under a midfield legend in Gerrard should be appealing to both Chelsea and Gallagher.

However, with Ryan Jack, Steven Davis, Glen Kamara, Scott Arfield and Aribo all in the midfield mix, Chelsea would be forgiven for wondering whether Gallagher would get the necessary playing time at Ibrox.

Conor Gallagher of Charlton Athletic kicks at goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and Charlton Athletic at Kenilworth Road on November 26, 2019 in Luton, England.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

