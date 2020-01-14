Report: Rangers-linked Chelsea talent pulled away, will make new move amid Ibrox links

Rangers have been linked with bringing Conor Gallagher to Ibrox.

According to Football.London, Rangers target Conor Gallagher will be recalled by Chelsea as his time with Charlton Athletic comes to an end.

It's claimed that the Blues are ready to pull the plug on Gallagher's spell at The Valley, and he will be sent elsewhere for the rest of the season.

Subscribe

That's a major blow for Charlton, who saw Gallagher excel with six goals and two assists in 26 Championship games this season, providing a spark in midfield following Joe Aribo's move to Rangers.

Now, Gallagher will be moving on, but Chelsea aren't interested in selling Gallagher or sending him on a loan-to-buy deal, ruling Burnley and Norwich City out.

Championship clubs will be scrambling for Gallagher, but Football.London did report last week that Rangers have expressed an interest in signing him.

Rangers have sent Andy King back to Leicester City, whilst Greg Docherty could move on, meaning Steven Gerrard may well be in the market for another midfielder.

The 19-year-old could bring energy and goals to the Rangers midfield, and playing under a midfield legend in Gerrard should be appealing to both Chelsea and Gallagher.

However, with Ryan Jack, Steven Davis, Glen Kamara, Scott Arfield and Aribo all in the midfield mix, Chelsea would be forgiven for wondering whether Gallagher would get the necessary playing time at Ibrox.