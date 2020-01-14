Report: Newcastle learn how much in-form midfielder will cost to sign, Spurs want him too

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on Wylan Cyprien.

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle United have asked about a deal for Nice midfielder Wylan Cyprien – but Tottenham Hotspur are keen too.

It's claimed that Newcastle have made contact with the French side to ask how much they would want for Cyprien in this month's transfer window, and were told that he will cost around £20million.

It's unclear whether Newcastle will choose to pay that fee, but the report does note that Tottenham are also interested in signing the midfielder.

Cyprien, 24, has been in superb form this season, bagging seven goals and three assists from midfield in 19 Ligue 1 games.

A major injury saw him miss most of the 2017-18 season, and after coming back with four goals and two assists last term, he now seems to be back to his best.

Possessing quality on the ball, a dangerous shot from range, set piece ability and the mobility to play to play box-to-box, Cyprien is unsurprisingly attracting interest – and what an addition he would be for Newcastle.

The former Lens man still has real potential, and with Newcastle seeking a midfield addition, he could be the ideal all-round midfielder to play alongside a Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden or Sean Longstaff.

Tottenham's interest seems a little stranger, with Gedson Fernandes set to sign. It's hard to see Spurs going for another midfielder once the Benfica man joins, and Cyprien may just have been a backup target to the Portuguese talent this month.