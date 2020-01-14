Report: Newcastle almost persuaded £18m striker to join them this month

Newcastle United were keen to snap up Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud in the early stages of the January transfer window.

According to a report in the Daily Mirror, Newcastle United almost persuaded Olivier Giroud to sign for them from Chelsea.

Newcastle made Giroud one of their first choice strike-targets this month, and were very close to getting the deal done.

However, the £18 million (Telegraph) French striker is now set to sign for Inter Milan, with Newcastle just failing to get the transfer over the line.

If Giroud had joined Newcastle he could have been a good addition to their faltering front line.

The Magpies have badly struggled to find a goalscoring striker this season, with Joelinton, Dwight Gayle and Andy Carroll all struggling to hit the back of the net.

Giroud has had limited game time at Chelsea, but has proven over the years that he is a very capable striker.

And Newcastle will be hard pressed to find another forward of the same reputation and experience potentially available to them this month.