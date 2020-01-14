Report: Manager 'makes it clear' star is not in his plans, amid links with Spurs and Villa

Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are said to be interested in snapping up Fernando Llorente from Napoli.

According to Calcio Mercato, Napoli boss Genaro Gattuso has made it clear to Fernando Llorente that he ‘does not fancy using’ him, amid rumours that Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are interested.

Llorente only joined Napoli in the summer, after his contract at Tottenham expired.

But it seems that he could make a swift exit from the Italian side, with Spurs one of the interested sides.

Tottenham are said to be competing with Villa for the veteran forward, with Arena Napoli suggesting that Dean Smith’s men are in the hunt for him.

Both Villa and Tottenham are suffering with injuries to their key strikers at the moment, with Harry Kane and Wesley both ruled out for the long term.

It seems that Llorente could offer a good short-term fix, and the 34-year-old is now bracing himself to leave, after being informed by Gattuso that he is unlikely to get any game time at Napoli.

If Llorente was brought back to Spurs, question marks would surely be raised over the ambition of the side.

Llorente scored some vital goals for Tottenham last season, but there are question marks over whether he still has the movement to play regularly at the very top level.

Villa could be a better home for the Spaniard though, as Smith’s side battle against the drop.

Llorente is still a good finisher, and should guarantee Smith’s side goals between now and the end of the season, as they look to avoid relegation.