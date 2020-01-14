Report: Leeds could face battle from Celtic for 19-year-old Premier League winger

Leeds United may face competition from Celtic for Ian Carlo Poveda.

According to the Daily Mail, Leeds United face competition from Parma for Manchester City winger Ian Carlo Poveda – and Celtic like him too.

It's claimed that Parma are joining Serie A rivals Torino in the race for Poveda, after he headed to Italy over the weekend to watch Torino beat Bologna.

Leeds Live reported on Monday that the Whites are still confident of signing Poveda, even though he's undecided about his future after his trip to Italy.

Marcelo Bielsa's relationship with Pep Guardiola may help secure a deal, but it's added that Celtic like the 19-year-old winger too.

Celtic have a long history of striking deals with City, as the likes of Jason Denayer, John Guidetti, Dedryck Boyata, Patrick Roberts, Olivier Ntcham and Jeremie Frimpong have all made the move from the Etihad Stadium to Parkhead in recent memory.

Celtic may sneakily hope that City will send Poveda their way this month, as the wide man can leave inside the final six months of his City contract.

The Bhoys are described as 'long-term admirers' of former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea winger Poveda, who is currently an England Under-20 international.

Leeds will hope to fend off the mounting interest in Poveda, with teams seemingly sensing a bargain with the wide man who hasn't been able to break through at City, and Celtic will be a team to keep an eye on in this race.