Report: Fulham and Sheffield Wednesday doing battle for £10m ace

Dwight Gayle could return to the Championship with another promotion in his sights - Fulham and Wednesday reportedly want Newcastle's Premier League sub.

Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham have joined the race to sign Newcastle United benchwarmer Dwight Gayle, according to The Mail.

One of the most prolific goalscorers in recent Championship history understandably has a whole host of promotion-seeking sides battling for his signature. Gayle fired Newcastle to the league title in 2017 before netting 23 times during a loan spell at West Brom two years later - so it's fair to say he's got a decent track record.

Interest from Leeds, West Brom and Nottingham Forest has been well documented but, according to The Mail, there are now two more names in the frame.

Fulham have been trying to bring the diminutive number nine to Craven Cottage since 2017, as reported by The Mirror (4 September, page 46) while Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has also renewed his interest in a man he wanted at Middlesbrough three years ago (The Sun).

The Owls are under pressure to avoid Financial Fair Play sanctions, though Newcastle’s willingness to loan Gayle out for the second half of the campaign could make a move to Hillsborough a genuine possibility.

The Magpies, however, will insist on a £10 million obligation-to-buy clause – meaning Wednesday would be under huge pressure to seal promotion or risk putting themselves in a precarious financial position.

Both Fulham and Wednesday lost their star strikers to long-term injuries this week (Aleksandar Mitrovic and Steven Fletcher could both be out until the spring), and there are few better replacements on the market than Gayle.