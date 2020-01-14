Report: Everton offered £27m player to Newcastle, Bruce said no

Quick links

Steve Bruce, manager of Newcastle United gives his team instructions during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton at St. James's Park, Newcastle on Saturday 28th...
Newcastle United reportedly snubbed Everton striker Cenk Tosun.

Cenk Tosun of Everton looks dejected during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Arsenal FC at Goodison Park on December 21, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

According to The Daily Star, Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce turned down the chance to sign Everton striker Cenk Tosun on loan.

It's claimed that Tosun was offered up to Newcastle last week, with Everton seeing whether the Magpies would be keen on a loan until the end of the season.

However, boss Bruce decided to snub their offer, leaving Tosun to sign for Crystal Palace instead on Friday, and made his Eagles debut a day later against Arsenal.

 

Tosun will be hoping to finally prove that he can be a Premier League striker, having endured a couple of tough years since joining Everton from Besiktas for £27m. (BBC)

This term, the 28-year-old has only made five Premier League appearances for Everton, scoring one goal in the process before being sent out to Palace.

Newcastle may well be hoping to bring in a striker this month, with Joelinton and Andy Carroll needing some support, given that Dwight Gayle and Yoshinori Muto could move on.

Steve Bruce, manager of Newcastle United gives his team instructions during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton at St. James's Park, Newcastle on Saturday 28th...

Tosun wouldn't exactly set pulses racing though, and Newcastle snubbing him may just suggest they feel they can get somebody better if they wait a little longer.

Time will tell whether Bruce made the right decision, but it's hard to imagine Magpies fans being too disappointed with this decision based on Tosun's Premier League record to date.

Cenk Tosun of Crystal Palace control ball during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal FC at Selhurst Park on January 11, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

