Report: Everton make contact over signing £20m midfielder

Gonzalo Villar of Spain in action during 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifying match between Montenegro and Spain on October 15, 2019 in Podgorica, Montenegro.
Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti may well want to make additions to his midfield ranks over the January transfer window.

According to Alicante Plaza in Spain, Everton have made contact with Elche over potentially signing Gonzalo Villar from them.

Villar has been a regular feature in Elche’s side this season, with the youngster impressing in Spain’s second tier.

Everton scouts have been tracking the midfielder’s progress, and now the Toffees are reportedly looking to bring him to Goodison Park.

Villar has made 20 first-team appearances this term, despite still only being 21, and there is a feeling that he is ready for top level football now.

 

The central midfielder has shown a high level of technical ability, with Everton feeling that he could bolster Carlo Ancelotti’s options.

Everton have had their own problems in central midfield this season, with injuries limiting their options in the position.

Andre Gomes has been ruled out for the campaign, while the likes of Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Fabian Delph have also spent lengthy periods on the treatment table.

Villar would be making a big step up by making a move to Merseyside, but there seems to be a feeling that he could develop into a star at Everton.

With Delph and Morgan Schneiderlin both coming in for criticism, bringing in a new midfielder could be a smart move from Ancelotti, as he looks to increase the positivity around Goodison Park. 

The Daily Star report that Villar has a release clause in his contract worth £20 million, but it is thought that he will move for a cheaper fee than that.

