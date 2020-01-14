Report: Crystal Palace eyeing wantaway left-sider after Brighton see offer rejected

Premier League rivals Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion reportedly want Reims' Ligue 1 ace Hassane Kamara.

Bitter rivals Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion are battling to secure the signature of Reims midfielder Hassane Kamara, according to FootMercato.

A left-winger turned left-back, the versatile Frenchman has been a revelation at an unfancied Reims side sitting pretty in tenth midway through the Ligue 1 season.

The fact that Brighton have played most of the campaign with man mountain Dan Burn filling in on the flanks suggests that a new left-back would be welcome at the Amex, even if the former Fulham stopper has done a fine job in testing circumstances under Graham Potter.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, could certainly do with securing a back-up option for Patrick Van Aanholt. Fellow Dutchman Jairo Riedewald, after all, simply doesn’t offer the same attacking intent on the wing.

And with Kamara reluctant to extend a contract which expires in 18 months’ time, the seemingly wantaway full-back is emerging as a man in demand in South London and the South Coast.

Brighton have seen an initial offer rejected by Reims, the report adds, and the ball is now in Crystal Palace’s court.

Standing at 5ft 5ins, Kamara could be a little vulnerable to crosses at the back post but what he lacks in height he makes up for in energy. Renowned for his dribbling and technical skills, Kamara also averages over three tackles and interceptions per game in Ligue 1.