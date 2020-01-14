Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Report: Celtic on the verge of £2m signing, Lawwell wants deal done inside 24 hours

Olly Dawes
Glasgow , United Kingdom - 20 May 2018; A general view of Celtic Park prior to Scott Brown's testimonial match between Celtic and Republic of Ireland XI at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic are reportedly closing in on midfielder Ismaila Soro.

General view of Celtic Park during UEFA Europa League Round of 32 match between Celtic and Zenit St Petersburg at the Celtic Park on February 15, 2018 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

According to the Daily Record, Celtic are hoping to tie up the signing of Bnei Yehuda midfielder Ismaila Soro in the next 24 hours.

It's claimed that Celtic have agreed a fee of £2million for Soro, and now look set to win the race for his signature.

Subscribe

Peter Lawwell allegedly hopes to get the deal done inside the next 24 hours, meaning Celtic are on the verge of a double signing with Soro and Jagiellonia Bialystok striker Patryk Klimala.

 

Genk wanted Soro, but it's claimed that Celtic's ties with agent Dudu Dahan helped them win the race, with Bnei Yehuda already resigned to losing him.

Dahan has played a key role with Celtic in Neil Lennon's stints with the club, helping bring Rami Gershon, Nir Bitton, Beram Kayal, Efe Ambrose and Hatem Abd Elhamed to the club.

Dahan appears to have ensured that Celtic have landed Soro too, and Lennon will be hoping that the Ivorian can provide some energy and bite in the Celtic midfield.

Cetlic Chief Exectutive Peter Lawwell looks on during the William Hill Scottish Cup Final between Celtic and Aberdeen at Hampden Park on May 27, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Soro, 21, has had a strange path so far, turning out in Moldova with Saxan and Belarus with Gomel, before heading to Israel in 2018.

A diminutive, all-action midfielder with real potential, Soro could be seen as an heir to Scott Brown – and Celtic will certainly hope he has more success than compatriot Eboue Kouassi at Parkhead.

Glasgow , United Kingdom - 20 May 2018; A general view of Celtic Park prior to Scott Brown's testimonial match between Celtic and Republic of Ireland XI at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch