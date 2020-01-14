Report: Celtic on the verge of £2m signing, Lawwell wants deal done inside 24 hours

Celtic are reportedly closing in on midfielder Ismaila Soro.

According to the Daily Record, Celtic are hoping to tie up the signing of Bnei Yehuda midfielder Ismaila Soro in the next 24 hours.

It's claimed that Celtic have agreed a fee of £2million for Soro, and now look set to win the race for his signature.

Peter Lawwell allegedly hopes to get the deal done inside the next 24 hours, meaning Celtic are on the verge of a double signing with Soro and Jagiellonia Bialystok striker Patryk Klimala.

Genk wanted Soro, but it's claimed that Celtic's ties with agent Dudu Dahan helped them win the race, with Bnei Yehuda already resigned to losing him.

Dahan has played a key role with Celtic in Neil Lennon's stints with the club, helping bring Rami Gershon, Nir Bitton, Beram Kayal, Efe Ambrose and Hatem Abd Elhamed to the club.

Dahan appears to have ensured that Celtic have landed Soro too, and Lennon will be hoping that the Ivorian can provide some energy and bite in the Celtic midfield.

Soro, 21, has had a strange path so far, turning out in Moldova with Saxan and Belarus with Gomel, before heading to Israel in 2018.

A diminutive, all-action midfielder with real potential, Soro could be seen as an heir to Scott Brown – and Celtic will certainly hope he has more success than compatriot Eboue Kouassi at Parkhead.