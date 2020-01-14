Report: Bruce would love Newcastle to challenge for 11-goal striker despite Chelsea links

Newcastle United are being linked with Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

According to the Daily Star, Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce would love to bring in Lyon striker Moussa Dembele this month.

It's claimed that Bruce still wants RB Leipzig winger Ademola Lookman, but he would also like to enter the battle for Lyon hitman Dembele.

Dembele is attracting major interest around Europe, and Bruce will seemingly ask Mike Ashley for major cash to spend during this month's transfer window.

Ashley backed a deal for Miguel Almiron last January, and then splashed out for Joelinton over the summer before reinvesting the Ayoze Perez cash on Allan Saint-Maximin.

Whether Ashley would back a deal for Dembele remains to be seen though, as a top striker like him would surely cost north of £50million – a Newcastle record.

Dembele has hit 11 goals in 19 league games this season, building on a 15-goal debut campaign having signed from Celtic in August 2018.

Lyon won't sell the Frenchman without a fight, and L'Equipe reported just days ago that Chelsea and Manchester United are both pursuing Dembele closely.

It's therefore hard to see Newcastle winning the race for the 23-year-old, as even if Ashley does stump up the cash – which seems unlikely in itself – Dembele may have better offers on the table.