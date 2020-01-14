Report: Aston Villa interested in duo, including player Jan Vertonghen once said was 'amazing value'

Aston Villa are still searching the market for a new striker.

Fernando Llorente and José Callejon are two new forwards who have seemingly popped onto Aston Villa's radar, according to a report.

Italian outlet Areanapoli have claimed that Villa continue to search Italy for some attacking reinforcements with club director. Jesus Pitarch, enquiring about Napoli duo Callejon and Llorente.

It is said that Villa, who are in need of some experience up to after the season-ending injury to Wesley, are aware of both players situation in Naples, with Callejon's contract due to expire at the end of the season.

Llorente will be familiar to Villa fans because he has played in England in recent seasons for Tottenham and Swansea City.

He has played at the top end for a club that reached the Champions League final last season and is also aware of what it takes to battle down the bottom.

Llorente would be a smart purchase by Villa if here to join, as his ex-Spurs teammate, Jan Vertonghen, described him as being 'amazing value' in 2019, as quoted by Tottenham's official website.

It is that potential 'amazing value' that could prove to be priceless for a Villa team in desperate need of a focal point in the attacking third.

Llorente may not be the flashiest of names in the business, but he is experienced, can put the ball into the back of the net, understands English football and would do a better job than anyone currently at Dean Smith's disposal.

Between the two Napoli players, it is perhaps best that Villa push towards Llorente because of the above reasons, as Smith might need more than one striker through the doors of Bodymoor Heath this month.

Villa needed another striker before Wesley's season came to an end, but at this moment in time, given how difficult the market is, the relegation-threated outfit are finding it difficult getting one attacking face through the door. But those in the boardroom still have time to make the right call.